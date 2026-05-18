Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Brooke Warner's avatar
Brooke Warner
15h

This is such a great complement to my post, Kathleen! Thank you. I just linked to this post in the body of my original and encouraged my readers to come over and see this! You're the best.

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1 reply by Kathleen Schmidt
Emily Luchetti's avatar
Emily Luchetti
17h

Thank you for this. Nicely articulated and laid out.

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