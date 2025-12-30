Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Frances Quinn
Fourth-book author here, so much of this has me going YESSSS! I have been lucky on the whole but even so, It can be so difficult to squeeze information out of publishers. We're not babies - if our print run is small, most of us would rather know, and know why. And maybe what, if anything, we can do for a better result next time. And give us some context: what would a good /bad/indifferent sale for this book look like? I don't know anyone who's ever had an answer to that one. It leads to deluded expectations, especially among debuts; my heart sinks when I hear of one giving up their job on the strength of a decent advance, quite unaware that that is probably all they're going to get for that book, and if it doesn't take the world by storm, all they'll get full stop.

And don't get me started on how bizarre it is that this business gives the most money and attention to beginners, and then drops them if the debut isn't a hit. Again, I've been very lucky that my publisher has continued to recontract me but I've seen too many terrific writers get dumped after one or two books, which is when most of us are just getting the hang of it!

I enjoy your inside looks at book publicity, Kathleen. I've been on the author side of publishing for decades and so much has changed other than the one constant: Publicity is hard! And through the years I've seen that authors are expected to do more and more of it themselves. So those of us who still love making books just need to accept that. I wish you all the best in the new year ...

