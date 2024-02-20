Dear Confidantes,

I appreciate your patience during my break from writing the paid edition of Publishing Confidential. I feel refreshed and ready to get back to it.

Today’s newsletter is brief but important. The more conversations I have with authors, the more I realize that people need a list of questions they should ask publishers before signing with them or in the immediate aftermath. Remember, this is YOUR book, and you have every right to ask many questions.

To that end, here is a list of questions you can keep handy:

How does the editorial process work, and how often should I expect to communicate with my editor?

When should I expect to connect with the publicity and marketing departments?

Do you create printed ARCs, and if so, how many will you produce for my book?

What is the timing for ARCs? (NOTE: If the publisher’s answer is less than 90 days from your publication date, ask why. You don’t want ARCs 45 days before your publication date because finished books should be ready four weeks before your publication date)

Do you submit ARCs to the publishing trades like Booklist, Library Journal, Publishers Weekly, and Kirkus? If so, when? If not, why not?