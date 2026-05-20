Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Maria D's avatar
Maria D
3d

The questions in this interview were so great, thank you Kathleen for your interest in our campaign and for using your platform to let the readers know what we are fighting for, because when we fight, we win!

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Christina Ward's avatar
Christina Ward
3d

Thanks for this!

The American CEO of HBG earns about a million dollars per year (variance due to bonus structure). The entry-level salary for a CSR at HBG is $41k per year. Fair?

https://youtu.be/wI7ONJ60DIc?si=taRE_AUOIXCU8MZu

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