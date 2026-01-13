Editor’s Note:

Before we get into today’s newsletter, I wanted to address the comment section. I’ve dedicated the past three years to building this newsletter and keeping it free, so it is accessible to all. That is becoming harder to do for a few reasons, and the comment section is one of them. When I write about an issue outside of publicity in publishing, unless otherwise stated, I am referring strictly to traditional publishing. Not self-publishing, not hybrid publishing. When I write about either of those, I will state it in the newsletter introduction. What I do not appreciate are the aggressive comments from people who assume I am speaking on their preferred publishing method. I don’t write about topics unless I am well-schooled in them, and I am well-schooled in traditional publishing and most hybrid publishing models. Since I don’t have experience in self-publishing, I don’t really write about it. That said, most of my publicity advice applies to all publishing formats except audiobooks.

Today, I am running an interview with Ari Ehrlich, one of my favorite Gen Zers who has a Substack. His latest entry is entitled "What To Do When Your Child Cold Calls RFK, Jr.", which, if I may say so, is vintage Ari. You may also find his chronicle of college life on his Instagram account. I am leaving the comments on for this, SO KEEP IT KIND.

Q: I love your Substack because it is funny and honest, but also gives people a look at Gen Z. Why did you decide to start a newsletter?

AE: I decided to start a newsletter because, in all fairness, my mom told me to. But I knew that the world needed to hear my voice and for me to share my thoughts. Since I was 14, I have had a Snapchat private story called Prob Offensive, which has ranged from 400 to 700 members over the years — private story, hold the “private.” You could say I post controversial takes or very individualistic content, but I think that is why it has been so popular with my loyal devotees.

Q: Do you find that Gen Z is consuming more newsletters than legacy media? Why or why not?

AE: I find that our generation is looking for other ways to consume news and media, and social media is the primary way of doing so. As we age, I think that newsletters — particularly Substack — are becoming a more common means of consumption. I also get tons of news alerts from a wide range of media outlets, and I rely on them to inform me, though I only sometimes click to read the stories.

Our generation has been raised by a generation that doesn’t trust the legacy media. For many of us, growing up without newspapers delivered to our front step every day means that kind of media simply isn’t a part of our lives. The “mainstream media” is not meeting the moment. And they constantly shoot themselves in the foot. I don’t think the legacy media understands the gravity of the situation — they are on their deathbeds and acting like everything is normal. I saw a Substack go viral on TikTok this week, titled “Dressing Like A Disgraced Socialite Is Back. And It’s Fabulous,” though it is several months old. Another example is Charli XCX, the massive pop star, who has recently launched her own Substack, which has attracted young people to a website they may not have otherwise heard of. People want their niches. Papers like The New York Times and other legacy media cannot meet so many individual niches, and the likes of Substack allow people to find what they want. And my platform, albeit minuscule, allows people who seek controversy to feel fulfilled.

PC: Publishers often struggle to reach Gen Z. What advice would you give them to reach Gen Z readers?

A: Publishers are in a bit of a tricky situation, where Gen Z is the first generation to grow up with the internet. Though I joined Instagram when I was 8 using an iPod that my uncle bought me against my parents’ wishes, I didn’t get an actual iPhone until 6th grade, and that was considered almost Amish-ly late in New York City. The bite-sized videos and posts that we communicate with discourage us from reading books, from engaging outside of what is immediately on-demand. I think ChatGPT and other AI-generators have made this extremely difficult. It is difficult for publishers to reach an audience that wants it fast, wants it now, and then discards it immediately thereafter. I would certainly advise publishers to be more analytical of trends and schools of thought, because my generation will consume anything so long as it is current, as our attention spans have been groomed to do. I think that the best thing publishers can do is to more strongly establish their social media presence in ways that people want to see. Take accounts like Deuxmoi, for example, which has more than 2 million followers, primarily young ones. Deuxmoi posts constantly and interactively, often featuring celebrities and influencers, with the same breadth, because that is what the younger generation wants to see. It’s the same with the legacy media — if publishers choose to ignore the desires, beliefs, values, and lived experiences of a generation, that generation will not pay attention. Why should we? Growing up with the internet, after all, we have never had to search far online to find what interests us, and we have been given unfettered access to hyper-specific algorithms that understand everything we want, like, think, enjoy, etc. When one has that, why on earth would they look for something that does not accomplish that? Sorry for the cynicism.

PC: What app do you use the most and why?

AE: My most-used app is Snapchat, which I spent a stunning 6 hours and 22 minutes on in the last week! As I mentioned above, Prob Offensive is an institution within an app that fosters my primary sense of community, and it is what all my friends use to communicate. In comparison, I used iMessages for 2 hours and 4 minutes in the same week. I received 1,386 Snapchat notifications and only 414 iMessage notifications — and I’d say a quarter of those were from Democrats texting me to ask for my money. Snapchat is not algorithmic like the TikTok “For You” page, but just as someone a century ago might have spent significant time writing letters, I, too, spend much time on Snapchat.

PC: Do you feel that Gen Z is moving away from online and becoming more interested in in-person gatherings? If so, why?

AE: I would be careful to say that Gen Z is moving away from the internet, as it is our lifeblood in more ways than we even realize, but that is not to say that we aren’t moving towards in-person interaction. These are not mutually exclusive. During the pandemic, we were so deprived of the human interaction that children need to develop. At the onset of the pandemic, the generation ranged in age from 23 to 7. Each phase between these ages is incredibly important to our development, and I think that in the years since we have tried to compensate — perhaps overcompensate — for that time lost. My parents complain that when I am home from college, I focus too much on time with my friends and not enough on them, but I can’t explain it—I just feel an incessant need to be with friends. It’s like “Long COVID,” but socially.

AE: What kind of author events do you think Gen Z would like?

AE: I am sorry to say it, but in their current form, no one wants to attend an author event. I can’t think of a single scenario in which I would, on my own volition, go to Barnes & Noble to hear somebody speak. Perhaps for my most favorite books...Maybe I would want to hear André Aciman speak, and I was very regretful that Kamala Harris’s “107 Days” book tour sold out in Los Angeles, but Aciman has a cult following, and Kamala Harris was the Democratic nominee for the presidency. It’s very different from an average author. But what I will say is that our generation loves an experience. Hearing an author speak is not an experience. Attending a dinner party, a gala, things of that sort are much more interesting — it has to be an activity. I do, however, understand that such events are more costly for the industry to produce. I remember last year that the Free Press hosted an event in D.C., and I knew several people from New York who went all the way down there just to enjoy the conservative-chic. Like that event, the publishing industry must hope to capture our attention for an extended period. It must, in itself, be worthy of a cult following. Without that, the industry wastes its time and money.

PC: You have to give up one app: TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat. Which one are you giving up and why?

AE: Oy gevalt. I don’t want to give up any of the above. I would have to say Instagram. I love Instagram, and I find my own account to be very aesthetic, but I think it’s a very toxic app. I think the collective self-worth of my generation would be exponentially higher without the constant comparison to others, living vicariously through the most curated, carefully selected displays of their lives. Some of my worst opps are famous online, and I see strangers fawning over them without knowing their flaws or the flaws in their lives. Instagram creates an expectation for ourselves that is simply unachievable — people wish their bodies were different, that they went on cooler vacations, that their clothes were better, whatever it is. But each of these people — whether they’re skinny, rich, and fashionable or none of the above — has problems and dissatisfaction in their own lives. Instagram perpetuates a narrative of other people’s lives that does immense harm to how we all live ours.

PC: Do you feel we are at a saturation point with social media? In other words, do you find that you and your peers are less invested in social media than older generations may think?

AE: Are we at a point of saturation? Well, yes, and also no. It depends on what kind of saturation you’re talking about. I think older generations understand how integral social media is to our lives, but they don’t understand its role. It’s a means of communication and sharing our lives, as I said earlier, but it isn’t the focal point. How many followers somebody has or how many likes they get don’t matter. I have 3,700 followers, and I rarely get more than 500 likes — meaning my level of engagement is tiny. That doesn’t matter. I don’t hide my likes because I really don’t care. It isn’t about that. We are very invested in social media, but not in popularity; more so in staying in touch. Adults look down on our generation and our utilization of social media as superficial, but then those same adults should delete their Facebook accounts and email addresses; it’s the same thing. Our generation has also not yet begun accumulating personal wealth, which would allow us to do things like dinners, parties, and trips with our friends as employed adults can. Social media is simply the most practical way to keep up with our friends, our interests, and our beliefs. The danger in that is, if mainstream media and big industry continue to fail to meet the moment, we will continue to stray further and retreat into our curated social media.

PC: Favorite book?

Favorite show?

Favorite music artist?

Favorite city?

AE: Favorite books: Call Me By Your Name; My Year of Rest and Relaxation; The Great Gatsby

Favorite TV shows: I Love LA; Girls, Gossip Girl, Glee, Grey’s Anatomy (in no particular order)

Favorite music artists: Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, easily, and in that order. I’ve listened to them for a combined total of 108 days.

Favorite city: New York or nowhere.

Many thanks to Ari and his mom (a dear friend), who made this interview happen!