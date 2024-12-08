My original intention was to research and create a gift guide filled with odds and ends, but a lot is going on right now, so that’s impossible. Instead, I thought about my current and past roster of clients, and you know, their books would make great gifts (FYI, I do not use affiliate links + added some clients whose books will be published Jan-March). The newsletter is long, so it is truncated.:

The Codger and the Sparrow by Scott Semegran (TCU Press), BUY HERE

Hank O'Sullivan, a sixty-five-year-old widower, lives a routine life, nursing his loneliness with cocktails at his favorite local bar in Austin, Texas. After a parking lot brawl lands him in jail, a judge sentences Hank to community service, picking up trash along the highway alongside a sixteen-year-old troublemaker, Luis Delgado. Luis has remarkable artistic abilities, but his penchant for sneaking out late at night and trespassing onto rooftops lands him on the same road crew as Hank. These loners form an unlikely friendship, and when Hank tells Luis about his desire to drive to Houston to reconnect with an old flame, Luis asks to tag along. Luis's estranged mother lives in Houston, and he has been dreaming of a reunion. Hank agrees to take Luis with him, setting in motion a raucous trip in a hot pink 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. With humor and a bit of grace, The Codger and the Sparrow is a touching story about an unusual friendship that stretches across generations.

The Border Between Us by Rudy Ruiz (Blackstone), BUY HERE

Note: The Border Between Us has been longlisted for the Joyce Carol Oates Prize. It also received a starred review from Booklist and a glowing review from Kirkus. I feel that a lot of reviewers missed this one.

The Border Between Us is a poignant coming-of-age novel by award-winning author Rudy Ruiz, one of the most exciting voices in fiction today. The story follows Ramón López, a young man born along the US-Mexico border, as he navigates the complexities of family, identity, and ambition. Determined to escape his humble beginnings and pursue the American dream, Ramón admires his entrepreneurial father until he witnesses his dad’s dreams falter. Meanwhile, his mother’s focus on his younger brother, who has intellectual disabilities, leaves Ramón feeling isolated, even as external dangers and temptations threaten to derail his aspirations of becoming an artist in New York. As Ramón’s dreams clash with harsh realities and his values conflict with desires, he must decide whether the sacrifices required to achieve his goals are too great. With compassion and vivid storytelling, Ruiz captures the beauty and danger of border life in this stunning exploration of family bonds, personal ambition, and the power of embracing one’s full identity

Twist of Time by Gy Waldron (First Fruits Publishing) BUY HERE

Note: Gy Waldron is the creator of Dukes of Hazzard! This is the perfect book for fans of Dan Brown.

Twist of Time, a fast-paced thriller by Emmy Award-nominated screenwriter Gy Waldron, follows Detective Sgt. Kate Flynn of the Santa Barbara Police Department as she investigates a gruesome murder connected to a centuries-old mystery. Teaming up with Brother Thomas, an Anglican monk and Celtic studies expert, Kate unravels a trail that leads from a priceless fourteenth-century Templar diary to a web of intrigue involving government intelligence, the Vatican, and a secret lab wielding untold powers. As they race to uncover the truth, they face a deranged tech billionaire and the possibility of uncovering a treasure—or meeting their demise. With parallel quests spanning centuries, mysticism, and relentless suspense, Twist of Time delivers an electrifying journey that will captivate Dan Brown, Ken Follett, and David Baldacci fans.

The Presidents and the People by Corey Brettschneider (W.W. Norton) BUY HERE

Note: This book received a starred PW review and is an Editor’s Pick on Amazon. The author’s work has appeared in The New York Times, Politico, and The Washington Post.

In The Presidents and the People, constitutional law professor Corey Brettschneider examines five American presidents who assaulted democracy, from John Adams's war on the press to Richard Nixon’s criminal abuses of power. Through detailed accounts, Brettschneider reveals how these leaders—Adams, Buchanan, Johnson, Wilson, and Nixon—spread white supremacy, suppressed dissent, and colluded with institutions to undermine constitutional principles. Yet, the book also highlights how citizen movements, led by figures like Frederick Douglass and Ida B. Wells, resisted these authoritarian impulses, restoring democracy by championing the promise of “We the People.” This compelling history is a testament to the power of citizens to safeguard democracy and offers hope for its renewal today.

Devious Web by Shelley Grandy (Spark Press) BUY HERE

Blending the twists of Gone Girl, the scheming of The Social Network, and the sleuthing of Agatha Christie, this suspenseful mystery unfolds in mid-pandemic Toronto’s business world. When Tom Oliver, a successful tech CEO, is offered millions for his data analytics company, he expects his biggest challenges will be deciding his next steps and reconnecting with his distant wife. But when Tom becomes the target of a mysterious assailant, his inner circle of family and colleagues comes under scrutiny. As homicide detective Jason Liu races to uncover the truth, shocking twists expose betrayals and motivations across business, politics, and personal relationships. In the end, Tom learns which bonds are worth keeping—and which have run their course.

Rebecca of Ivanhoe by Alison Bass (Bedazzled Ink) BUY HERE

In this gripping sequel to Ivanhoe, Rebecca, the healer, flees twelfth-century England with her father, Isaac, to escape growing persecution against Jews. Settling in Toledo’s Jewish quarter, Rebecca builds a thriving practice, earning the trust of Rachel Esra, the Jewish mistress of King Alfonso VIII of Castile. As anti-Jewish riots erupt amidst Alfonso’s battles for control of Castile, Rebecca meets a charming Jewish trader who aids her family during the turmoil. Rebecca of Ivanhoe vividly captures medieval Spain’s rich history, following a resilient woman as she navigates love, survival, and the constraints of her time.

Bodies to Die For by Lori Brand (Blackstone) BUY HERE

Note: I think this quote from Booklist aptly describes the book: "Brand's debut thriller doesn't shy away from calling out the ways women are exploited by social media and the fitness and diet industries while simultaneously delivering an entertaining story filled with surprising twists."

Bodies to Die For is a gripping psychological thriller that examines the dark side of body image, social media, and the diet industry. Fitness influencer Gemma appears to have it all—washboard abs, a thriving business, and a perfect life—but behind the scenes, the cutthroat world of bikini bodybuilding and her own hidden nemesis threatens to consume her. Meanwhile, a frustrated software engineer, Ashley finds purpose in a radical Fat Activist group determined to dismantle Diet Culture by any means necessary. As their paths collide at the Olympia bodybuilding competition, and fitness influencers start turning up dead, it becomes clear the body image war has spiraled out of control. With sharp insights and a breakneck pace, Bodies to Die For delves into the battles women wage with society, with each other, and within themselves.

The French Winemaker’s Daughter by Loretta Ellsworth BUY HERE

The French Winemaker's Daughter is an unforgettable historical novel weaving the stories of two women connected by a mysterious bottle of wine stolen by the Nazis. In 1942, seven-year-old Martine flees to Paris with the bottle after her father is taken, eventually finding refuge in an abbey. Decades later, in 1990, airline pilot Charlotte attends an auction at Paris's Hotel Drouot, where she discovers the bottle and embarks on a quest to uncover its origins. Spanning generations, Loretta Ellsworth’s evocative tale of love, war, and loyalty explores the deep connections that endure across time.

The Magic of Yes by Lori Pappas (Koehler Books) PREORDER HERE

Curious and ambitious women of all ages want to know what is possible; they want to be inspired, to feel safe, valued, and respected. Does this sound like you? The Magic of Yes is a captivating common-sense guide that will help you leverage what you already possess, build on your strengths, and shed old habits and "supposed-tos" that block your way. Lessons extracted from the journey of humanitarian and entrepreneur Lori Pappas and those of other extraordinary ordinary women, supported by expert advice and research, offer pathways to overcoming adversity, discovering inner balance, and ultimately finding peace. Embracing the wise woman within is a lifelong journey that involves continuous learning and incorporating feedback, taking risks, aligning actions with personal values, and cultivating an attitude of gratitude. It takes time, energy, and an intentional mindset-but it's worth it. Lori's journey is a testament to the power of saying yes to curiosity, empathy, creativity, love, and, most importantly, to oneself.

Magic in the Mess by Molly Booker (Gatsby House) PREORDER HERE

From an early age, Molly Booker was taught to follow rules, please others, and meet high standards. This drive for perfection became her most significant asset and heaviest burden, manifesting as academic success, emotional isolation, and feelings of inadequacy. Booker's stunning and heartfelt debut memoir, Magic in the Mess, is a reflective account of her life as she navigates perfectionism, societal pressures, and personal trauma.

In a culture that constantly demands perfection-whether through social media, career achievements, or personal appearance, the Mess delivers a much-needed reminder that imperfection is not a flaw but a powerful force for growth and authenticity. Booker's experiences echo the struggles of countless people, especially women who feel pressured to live up to impossible ideals. Her memoir offers a message of hope for those struggling with self-worth, identity, and mental health challenges. Come along for Booker's story of redemptive hope and walk away changed.

Afterward by Bristol Vaudrin (Tortoise Books) PREORDER HERE

In an unnamed city, a young woman deals with an unspeakable tragedy, and her boyfriend's subsequent hospitalization.

Torn from her normal routines--coffee, sex, barhopping, and disc golf--she finds herself in an unfamiliar world of hospital visits and doctor's appointments, all while navigating an unexpected move to a new apartment and enduring the disapproval of her boyfriend's mother, as well as the gossip of her friends and coworkers. (Plus the suspicious looks of strangers, and the unbearable strain on her credit card...and did we mention the gossip of her friends and coworkers?) Along the way, she meets every obstacle with...well, not grace, exactly. In fact, pretty much the opposite of grace. Maybe more like bitchiness, truth be told. And all the while, the aftereffects of the tragedy cast a pall over everything she does--and threaten to destroy everything she has.

Bristol Vaudrin's fascinating debut novel is an engrossing, darkly comedic read with an unforgettable narrator/protagonist. Watching her struggles--real, imagined, and in-between--we too must choose between kindness and judgment, between condescension towards someone who doesn't have a clue, and empathy with a person struggling to deal with something we all must face: the desire to hold on to the things we enjoy when the world around us changes in ways we didn't expect.