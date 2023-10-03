There is no singular way to launch a book. Every author has different expectations about what the publication week of their book should look like, and sometimes, it is disappointing when publishers don’t pop champagne when a book is finally out in the world. Let’s discuss what authors can do to create a stress-free book launch.

I. Clarify your expectations and goals.

It used to be that book launches included parties, book signings, and sometimes cake at the publisher’s office. The pandemic changed a lot of “normal” book launch activities. However, book parties have been scarce for quite some time—at least the ones publishers used to pay for. As an author, you must be clear about what your expectations are for your book launch, but you must also be realistic. Some things to consider: