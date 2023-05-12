Life has been a bit hectic, so this is a non-publishing newsletter today. So let’s talk a bit about life instead—specifically, mental health.

The good stuff:

My business is thriving, and I’m involved in publishing adjacent things (more on that soon). I’ve taken on significant projects that I’m excited about, which is a privilege that doesn’t get lost on me. Some business travel is in my near future, too.

My 19 year-old-son just came home from college for the summer, and my 15-year-old daughter is busy with track and finishing her freshman year of high school.

I’ve also been making a lot more time for my friends. I’ve been intentional about who I spend time talking to, texting with, and who I spend time with IRL. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt connected in my friendships, so this is good!

I’m halfway through my current MBA class, and after this, I need three more classes to graduate. My GPA is 4.0—something I never thought possible as a kid who started at community college and was less than enthused to be an English major at Rutgers-Newark. Although to be fair, I got bored in school when I was young.

If you follow me on Twitter, you probably know I’ve taken up a new hobby: Muay Thai boxing. It’s a great workout, but I’m doing it for my mental health, which brings me to the next.

The complicated stuff:

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and I would be remiss if I didn’t use this opportunity to talk about my own experience with mental health a bit. I don’t particularly like the phrase “I suffer from depression.” I prefer to say that, at times, I struggle with my mental health. That means that when I feel a loss, as I do with my dog or a significant relationship in my life, it’s harder for me to separate “sad” from “clinically depressed.” Through my 30s and 40s, I lost my mom, dad, brother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and all my aunts and uncles. I’ve also lost some dear friends. Loss is never easy, and we all process it differently. Through years of hard work in therapy, I've learned that I need to feel what I feel. I tend to over-compartmentalize and look for “things” to cancel out depression instead of facing it head-on and working on getting through it more healthily. I’ve also learned to give myself grace instead of creating an impossible schedule to make myself forget about depression. Newsflash: Depression is still there when things quiet down.

This week felt particularly difficult because Heather Armstrong, a pioneer in the blogging world as “Dooce,” took her own life, and it hit me hard. I began reading Heather’s blog after the birth of my son in 2004 because she, like me, suffered from severe post-partum depression. I didn’t understand what I was going through, but Heather wrote about it so clearly that she made me feel less alone. I know I’m not the only one saved by her words. While I didn’t know Heather personally, she gave me what I needed when I felt lost. I wish she saw herself the same way her legions of readers did.

I have always been transparent about my mental health because I want part of my legacy tied to mental health advocacy. I want others who might feel the immense pain of depression to know they aren’t alone. It’s important to understand that some people who seemingly have it all figured out are doing incredible mental gymnastics to get through the day. They may have big personalities and successful careers; they may be the parent who pours themselves into their kids or the friend who would give you the shirt off their back. Depression doesn’t care that people have “so much going for them.” Depression comes for unexpected visits and stays well past its welcome—and believe me, it is never welcome.

It is easy to curate a life online but much harder to live it. We can look at photos of people smiling and read social media posts where people gush about this-or-that, but we never really know what kind of internal battle they’re fighting. It’s not uncommon for people going through a depressive episode to mask their pain. Sometimes, we must play the role of a content person because we fear judgment from people who don’t understand mental illness. My wish is for that to change. As a society, we go through phases where there is a lot of talk about mental health, but there aren’t a lot of avenues of support for those who can’t afford therapy, medication, or other intervention. If we are really going to talk about mental health, we must also create a path to recovery for those suffering. There is no magic formula for how one heals from depressive episodes. Mental illness is individualized, not a cookie-cutter disease.

My struggles with depression have given me a gift that I don’t intend to squander: the inner strength to process it. Hence, I recover faster and have the introspection to feel a responsibility to help others. Am I a bit “meh” right now? Yes, but I have a toolkit to pull from (therapy, meds, boxing, and occasionally, hot yoga) that helps me. More importantly, I know that while one or two sad things might be happening, there are good things that need my attention. It isn’t easy, and I can’t pretend otherwise. At times, what serves me best is limiting my media diet, being present in my life, and focusing on the relationships I am lucky enough to foster.

In parting, I have a request: Check in with your friends today, even if you think they’re fine. Say something like, “Hey, I was thinking about you and just wanted to say hi.” You never know whose life you’ll save by doing so.

Thank you for reading this, and please know my virtual door is always open. Send a note to publishingconfidential@gmail.com if you ever need someone to talk to. No problem is too small, and you are never, ever alone.

Next week, I’ll resume regular programming.

-Kathleen

