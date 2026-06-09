Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Allen Befort's avatar
Allen Befort
13h

"I’ve written about this before, but it is worth repeating: the goal for authors should be steady sales over time. Endless media pitching is not the way to get there; a smart strategy is."

This, and the preceding paragraph, are RIGHT ON. The author has to take responsibility and the lead on their own momentum...and that is built over time. It's compounding, not immediate. AND why we are such huge advocates of direct-to-audience strategies, promotions, and even sales. Because as you gather emails, bring your audience value, and sell them things...when the book comes out, there's momentum already.

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Sarah Allen's avatar
Sarah Allen
12h

So smart and practical, as always. This is helpful for authors too, because heck, we could blast pitches ourselves if we really wanted to. But as you say, it's a publicists ability to connect and strategize that we really need.

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