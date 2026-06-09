We are almost halfway through June, and parents/parental figures, I feel you. June is a brutal month for those of us with school-aged kids. As we inch closer to my daughter’s high school graduation next Thursday, I’ve been reflecting on what it means to be a working parent. Here’s the thing: I have no idea how I did it, or how I do it, but it gets done. What I’ve learned (sometimes the hard way) is that family must come first. I’ve also learned that there is no such thing as “having it all.” I’m not even sure what that means. It was a bill of goods sold to Gen X that kept us striving, I guess. I know that my kids have emerged as wonderful young adults, and for that I am grateful. No one is perfect, and I certainly have my not-so-great moments, but I’ve also managed to get two kids to ages 18 and 22, which is no small feat!

Lately, I’ve been thinking about my business model and what I can change about it. The elements I keep revisiting are pitching and strategy, and how different they are. When publishers create a “media strategy” document (and I have seen plenty), the publicity section is usually filled with targets the publicist will pitch. The problem is, hundreds of publicists are pitching the same places, and those places are diminishing. When freelance publicists like me put forth proposals, a lot of what a potential client wants to see is who we are going to pitch and how many outlets we will approach. If we rely solely on this model, we are mostly selling a pitching business rather than collaborating with authors on a strategy that we create. This needs reframing.

The simple truth is that pitching usually doesn’t yield results that align with the time and energy a publicist puts into a campaign. It is also an activity in which outcomes are uncertain, whereas a solid strategy moves things forward. Here’s an example using Substack: Yes, I could and do pitch newsletters, but I have also found that it is better for authors to cultivate relationships on this platform. The problem? Many authors don’t know how to do that. The solution? I know how to cultivate relationships on Substack, so it would make more sense for me to be a connector of sorts rather than pitch a ton of newsletters that a hypothetical client might never have read.

One of the issues in book publicity that hasn’t changed, but I wish it would, is that many authors still want quantity over quality. They want a long list of confirmed media (that probably won’t sell many copies of their book) instead of listening to publicists when we explain the shrinking media landscape, the sheer number of books published, and how authors truly need to connect with audiences. There is, of course, an importance to confirming different types of media for a book’s publication. Word of mouth must start somewhere, after all, but does it really start with media? Or does it start with a smart hybrid strategy of digital and analog activities? I’d bet my bank account the latter is more effective.

When authors review a publisher’s marketing and publicity plan, they should look for more than just media targets or influencer campaigns. If the words “pitch” and “outreach” repeatedly appear in a strategy document, it’s not really a strategy. It’s a pitching proposal. Taking a collective step back and assessing what authors need to gain more visibility in the marketplace is crucial. Authors must be positioned for growth, especially if they plan on writing more than one book. This requires a luxury that in-house publicists often don’t have: time. It’s impossible for an author’s brand to grow if a publishing team moves on from a book four weeks after its publication. It has always seemed counterintuitive to me that, soon after a book is out in the world, most in-house publicists must move on to the next one. This is what I call “the bottleneck of books.” Most publicists have a foot in three seasons right now: summer, fall, and winter 2027 (it is pure fiction that people in publishing disappear in the summer—it is one of the busiest times). I’ve been there, and it’s not an easy juggle. It’s one book after another, and some days you feel like everyone skipped the rest of 2026 and it is now January 2027. It’s not good for authors or publicists.

I’ve written about this before, but it is worth repeating: the goal for authors should be steady sales over time. Endless media pitching is not the way to get there; a smart strategy is. Now, what does that look like? It depends on the book, and it has to be fluid. A good strategist knows when something isn’t working and can pivot. It’s convincing an author to let go of preconceived notions that’s difficult. Yes, we know you’d love to be featured in legacy media, but that alone will not legitimize you as an author (for the record, writing a good book does the job).

Recently, I pointed out to someone that the reason particular books are everywhere right now is that they have become part of a cultural conversation. Yes, robust marketing and publicity campaigns by their respective publishers (and you know which two books I’m referring to) helped. These books are the exception, not the rule, and the interesting aspect here is that they are receiving more post-publication attention, with sales to boot, so they are also very much front and center in bookstores. Anomalies? Kind of, but they don’t have to be. Publication strategies must include actionable items for post-publication. There are so many new books published every Tuesday that it is easy to forget what books came out two months ago. You can say that books stagnate due to a lack of publicity, or you can admit that too many books are published, readers are strapped for cash, and the publication/post-publication strategies need to change.

It’s not just publishers who need to change their strategy; retailers do, too. Specifically, big retailers like Barnes & Noble. They require publicity plans and confirmed media far too early, and will come to a book late if they see it is selling elsewhere. Media is getting confirmed much closer to a book’s publication date these days, and retailers need to understand that. Further, ordering a quantity of books based on publicity is a dangerous proposition, as nothing is ever truly confirmed until you see it online, in print, on TV, or hear about it on a podcast or the radio. Until you do, anything can get pulled. Look at what happened with The Washington Post. Any books scheduled for review were pulled the minute the books section was discontinued. Strategy is important because pitching is tenuous.

I never pretend to have all the answers, but one reason I am withdrawing from my MA in Writing program and starting an MS in Marketing is that, for me, the latter is more valuable, and I’m excited to learn. It doesn’t matter that I’ve been a VP of Marketing; what matters is that I recognize I must upskill to offer clients the best strategies. It’s not that I don’t understand marketing, either—I probably understand it too well. I like to look under the hood of how marketing works and how consumer psychology plays into that.

Pitching is still 100% necessary, and it’s a skill publicists hone over their careers. It’s just that it can’t be the selling point of every campaign. If it is, authors might keep choosing the cheapest option instead of understanding their career longevity is tied to much more than a media list.

END NOTES:

What I’m Watching: I adored season 2 of The Four Seasons. I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time. Shoutout to the Jersey Shore filming locations. Also, this is me:

What I’m Reading: I just started Cherry Baby by Rainbow Rowell and really like it. It’s got that Margo’s Got Money Troubles vibe I’ve been craving.

What I’m Listening to: This is corny, but I really love listening to the birds in the morning.

It’s hard to believe this kid graduates from high school next week. Here she is in kindergarten, playing “mommy at work”: