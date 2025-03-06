Hello, paid subscribers,
I’m sending this note to let you know there will not be a Book Therapy thread this weekend. I have a monster final project due for my MA program on Sunday, so I must immerse myself in writing.
Book Therapy will resume next Friday, 3/14. I may be away the weekend of 3/21, but I will let you know in advance.
As always, thank you for…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Publishing Confidential to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.