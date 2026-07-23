Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Gina Fiore's avatar
Gina Fiore
4m

This was SO great. I’m 3 months away from my book release and the information in the post couldn’t have been more helpful. Thank you.

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Anne S Gallagher's avatar
Anne S Gallagher
10m

Thank you for sharing. It’s really helpful to read as my book Collateral Wife moves in to publication!

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