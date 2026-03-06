Book Therapy will return next Friday.

Hello from Baltimore, the host city for this year’s AWP conference. If you’re unfamiliar, AWP is the Association of Writers and Writing Programs. Every year, they hold a big conference where writers, publishers, and people like me gather to talk about writing and the publishing industry.

Our panel is on Saturday:

Last night, when I checked into the hotel, I was told there were no “regular rooms” left. My only choice was to take ½ a suite, where a sofa bed was available. I’ve mellowed considerably about travel mishaps, so I took the deep discount, got a refund for what I had paid when I booked a room, and got a voucher for free food. There are worse things (though my back is killing me from trying to sleep on metal).

I’ve never attended AWP, so I don’t know what to expect, but I’m excited to walk the convention floor. I miss in-person conferences/conventions. As much as I hated the lead-up to BookExpo, it was always fun to be there.

The second Publishing Confidential Cohort began on Wednesday night, and it’s a great group of authors. Some of you have asked if there will be a third cohort, and the answer is: maybe. My son graduates college in May, and my daughter graduates high school in June. There’s a senior prom, an awards night, and graduation parties thrown into the mix, too. I was thinking of offering a cohort on Saturdays so people on the West Coast & in the UK could take it live, so let me know in the comments if that interests you.

A quick health update: As most of you know, I had gastric sleeve surgery in December. I’m now 12 weeks post-op and down 40 pounds. The surgery was life-changing for me, and help put me on a healthy track. Physically, I feel better than I have in a long time. Mentally, I feel more confident and clear-eyed. Don’t get me wrong, I still have the occasional bad day, but I bounce back much faster.

A teaching update: I absolutely love teaching undergrads at Fairleigh Dickinson University. One of my goals is to teach in publishing programs, so if you work for one: pick me!

Here are some quick hits:

The NYT published a follow-up about “The Tell.” This story is bonkers. Gift Link

Per Brian Stelter/Reliable Sources, Eric Dane’s posthumous memoir will be published this fall:

This week, Sarah J. Maas appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to announce two new ACOTAR books. I feel like this is a significant sea change in announcing books. I’ve been preaching about podcasts for a while. More and more, celebs are choosing podcasts to promote new projects. That’s not going to change. I’ll write more about it next week, just not on the day it’s supposed to be 75 degrees at the Jersey Shore.

I’m off to drink more coffee and see what AWP is all about. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour on Sunday. We made it! We finally get more daylight. Whew.

