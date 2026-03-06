Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Armstrong's avatar
Kate Armstrong
20h

UK person here - I'd be interested to do a 'live' cohort (and didn't sign up this time for this reason).

Reply
Share
Liz Lewis's avatar
Liz Lewis
13h

I'll be there tomorrow! It's a quick drive for me.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathleen Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture