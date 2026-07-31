Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Amy Marie Turner's avatar
Amy Marie Turner
8h

This whole discourse around running books through Pangram is one more reason my revisions on my third book have slowed. My other books were stolen in the big grab by Anthropic. Which means my unique writing quirks are now part of the AI they designed. So, if my future books are scanned, yes, they probably would be flagged. All I want to do is produce books that connect with readers and that feels so out of reach right now.

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D D Wise's avatar
D D Wise
9h

Here is what I think. I think those who ran the books through pangram created a copy without the author’s permission and thus committed a copyright violation.

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