I admit, I (mostly) have no idea who subscribes to my newsletter, so I was humbled to find out that Terry Finley, the CEO of bookstore chain Books-A-Million, was a fan. He was nice enough to answer some questions about bookselling and the state of the industry. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

A little bit about Terry:

Terrance G. Finley is Chief Executive Officer of Books-A-Million, Inc., the nation’s second-largest bookstore chain, operating over 220 stores in 32 states. Mr. Finley previously served as the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, and in various positions within the Merchandising group since joining the company in 1985. Prior to joining Books-A-Million, Mr. Finley began his career as a book buyer at Rich’s Department Store in Atlanta, Georgia, before joining Crown Publishers in a number of field sales positions. From 2008 to 2024, Mr. Finley served as a director on the board of Hibbett, Inc., a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with over 1,100 stores under the Hibbett and City Gear banners. Mr. Finley also serves on the board of Open Road Integrated Media, Inc., a New York-based digital media company.

You’ve been CEO of Books-A-Million since 2012. What do you see as the most significant ways the company—and the business of selling books—has changed during your tenure?

TF: Books-A-Million’s business and the industry as a whole has undergone significant change in the past decade and a half. The consolidation of the publishers, economic headwinds, political and social upheavals, and technological advances have all played a role. Along with these factors, we faced the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic and its aftermath. Along the way, the demographics of our customer base evolved significantly. Today, we serve a younger and more diverse customer who exhibits a level of engagement unmatched in my career as a bookseller to date.

Publishers Weekly recently framed BAM as having “bounced back” in a big way after a period of reevaluating priorities and investments. How would you describe the turnaround story from your perspective, and what changed internally to make that possible?

TF: We appreciated that framing, though, given that we trace our bookselling heritage to our founder’s newspaper, which opened in 1917, a more fitting description might be “persevered and thrived”! I do think our business has evolved to meet the moment and to serve our customers in the post-COVID era in new, exciting, and creative ways. This has meant addressing everything from our book assortments and general merchandise offerings to our store layouts and the role of the cafe in the mix. We have opened 17 new stores this year that reflect these changes, and we have seen exciting results in the markets we have entered. The changes have also been applied to our existing store portfolio. The bookstore we operate in 2025 is tuned to engage today’s readers and designed to adapt swiftly as new opportunities arise. Our culture has always been marked by an entrepreneurial spirit and a nimble approach to addressing trends. This spirit, alongside a leadership team aligned with our customer-focused mission, has helped us ride the wave of post-COVID retail recovery and maintain that momentum.

Books-A-Million sits in a unique position—larger than an indie, smaller than some national competitors. What’s the strategic advantage of being a regional chain in today’s landscape of Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and thriving independents?

TF: While we are based in Alabama, we currently operate stores in 32 states. The regional chain designation doesn’t fully tell our story. We have expanded to serve a broad array of market sizes, store formats, and customer profiles. Our position in the marketplace as a mid-size player allows us to stay close to our customers, keep overhead low, and maintain speed to market as a priority. The competition in the industry is as keen as ever, and we endeavor to stake our claim to our readers' attention through curated merchandising, exclusive offerings, community events, and an exciting store environment that encourages engagement.

Your website and stores lean heavily into categories like manga, fandom, toys, and gifts, alongside traditional books. How do you think about the balance between being a “bookstore” and being a broader entertainment and lifestyle retailer?

TF: We are booksellers first and foremost—everything we do springs from this core mission. We are also essentially in the entertainment business, and as that landscape changes, our offerings change in response. Much intellectual property in the entertainment space starts as a book. The hottest trends in publishing today are being amplified by movies, streaming, social media, and the rich landscape of digital publishing platforms. Our offerings in fandom, toys, and gifts reflect these trends. We try to stay one step ahead whenever possible. We are proud of our exclusive product development efforts in book adjacent licenses.

You’ve just launched an inaugural Book of the Year pick with Dungeon Crawler Carl. Why that book, and what do you want this program to signal to readers, authors, and publishers about BAM’s taste and priorities?

TF: Dungeon Crawler Carl emerged as Books-A-Million associate favorite, spawning a company book club led by our passionate V.P. of Marketing, Olivia McDaniel, and was just a consensus pick as we surveyed our team. The entire series has been selling well, and its fandom is infectious. This choice represents the spirit of our engaged booksellers, a book they are enthusiastically hand-selling in our stores across the country. While this title and series are unique, the program's intention in the future will be to choose a book that reflects the passions of our booksellers each year. We want them to be in a position to confidently and authentically recommend our selection.

Books-A-Million also announced a partnership with POP MART, which will roll out across all stores this fall. What role do these kinds of brand collaborations play in your overall strategy for driving traffic and discovery in physical locations?

TF: The Pop Mart collaboration is an example of our desire to be trend-forward and aligned with our customers’ interests. Being first to the market in the bookstore space is a tribute to our buyer’s ability to be nimble and aggressive. The Asian influence in pop culture is reflected in many areas of the store, from Manga to collectibles to our Pen to Paper department offerings. The Pop Mart collaboration puts us at the forefront of this fandom.

From your vantage point, what are the most effective things an author can do—especially debut or midlist authors—to set themselves up for success at BAM, both in-store and online?

TF: Having direct relationships with authors has become the coin of the realm for booksellers. Technology has revolutionized how we work together. When authors engage, sales increase. Sometimes it’s as simple as a social media shout-out with a link. Other times, it’s reflected in exclusive book editions with special content. Often it involves autographed copies. We are aggressive with author events, both virtual and in person. Events have grown larger and more impactful in the era of fandom for genres such as romantasy. We have hosted many multi-author events and mini-cons in our stores, bringing fans and authors together.

How do you see the role of physical bookstores evolving over the next five to ten years, notably around community-building, events, and hand-selling in an increasingly digital and algorithm-driven environment?

TF: Bookstores are resurgent in this era, and I expect the trend to continue as the marketplace adjusts to changes in the distribution channels for books. With the maturation of e-commerce and digital content delivery, the physical book has found its footing, and bookstores have solidified their role in curating the offering. We are using AI in our stores in search and recommendation tools to empower our booksellers and enhance engagement.

There’s been intense conversation in the U.S. around book bans and challenged titles. How does Books-A-Million approach questions of curation, access, and customer choice when it comes to controversial or frequently challenged books?

TF: We have been fighting for free speech and access for many years, and we believe strongly that it is our duty to serve the full breadth of our customers’ interests. While all booksellers curate our assortments, we do so with a firm footing in the value of equal access and the belief that many diverse voices should be represented. This isn’t only good business, it is essential to supporting the written word and the robust exchange of ideas. We have lobbied against book bans, and we support organizations that defend free speech and expression. I serve on the board of Poets and Writers, and we sponsor an annual Round Up For Writers campaign that raises funds to support the vital work of the organization, which aims to support writers, especially those who are often underrepresented. Our stores also feature banned book sections to call attention to books under siege in many communities.

On a personal note, you’ve spent your entire career in bookselling. What have you learned about readers over the years that still surprises you—and how does that insight shape the decisions you make as CEO today?

TF: I have been a bookseller for over 50 years, having started in 1975 as an assistant book buyer for Rich’s department store in Atlanta, Georgia. Throughout this journey, readers have reflected the broader cultural trends and tastes. What has remained constant is the unique role of the written word, the book, in both shaping and reflecting the times. Technology is often seen as a threat to books, and I was among those who often held that view. Nonetheless, I am delighted and somewhat surprised these 50 years on to find that technology is helping readers discover books, enhance engagement, and share their enthusiasm in new and innovative ways. As CEO, I am constantly reminded to embrace change, stay close to the customer, not approach technology with fear, and support the reader in every way possible.

Bonus question: What is your favorite book and why?

TF: This is always a tough question. A favorite book, in my case, is one that had an impact at the time and place of its reading. Gabriel García Márquez’s Love In The Time of Cholera was that book for me. It opened my mind and my heart in ways that no other book I had read up until that point had, and its impact has stayed with me over the years. I have collected editions of the book in many formats from many countries for my home library.

