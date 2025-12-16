Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwenda Bond's avatar
Gwenda Bond
4h

Thanks for bringing us this interview! My nephew is a bookseller at the BAM near my hometown, so I have a soft spot for these stores.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LindaKSienkiewicz's avatar
LindaKSienkiewicz
5h

Incredibly encouraging interview—for booksellers and authors! Thank you for sharing this with us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kathleen Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture