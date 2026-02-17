Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moshe Schulman's avatar
Moshe Schulman
1h

Agree!

Reply
Share
Gwenda Bond's avatar
Gwenda Bond
21mEdited

Your drop idea is interesting. The closest thing I can think of is Amazon Publishing's Kindle First reads -- which are, in fact, great promotional opportunities even with the lack of royalties for that month (a bonus is given instead to chosen authors). I don't know who the right other party would be. The trick would be a retailer or entity with a large platform that reaches customers who would be likely to talk about the book and fuel future sales. Otherwise, you just become kind of an advertorial title.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathleen Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture