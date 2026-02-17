Hello! I hope everyone had a nice long weekend. I spent Sunday shopping for senior prom dresses with my daughter, which was fun (and expensive). Yesterday, NPR interviewed me, and I guest lectured at Columbia University—all good things.

Information about the second Publishing Confidential Cohort is at the bottom of the newsletter. There are 9 spots left, but I can also add people to a wait list. Inevitably, some people drop out before the session starts.

I’m on this panel on March 7 at AWP. If you’re attending, let me know!

And now, the main event:

Recently, The Washington Post eliminated its books section. While I am bummed about it, I am also not surprised. Review coverage has been on a steep decline over the past decade, and no one knows that better than book publicists. We’ve seen book coverage eliminated or drastically reduced in places like the LA Times, USA Today, Chicago Tribune, The Boston Globe, NY Daily News, New York Post, Esquire magazine, Parade, airline magazines, and many more. Yet, a large swath of the publishing industry is still presenting publicity plans that include review coverage. Sure, there is the New York Review of Books, Los Angeles Review of Books, The New York Times Book Review (plus daily coverage), and magazines that do great book coverage like Elle, Glamour, Vogue, Cosmo, etc. However, it is no longer feasible to put forth publicity plans where a book is “review-driven.”

When I began my career in the mid-1990s, review coverage was booming. There were, it seemed, endless places to obtain attention for books. We cultivated relationships with book review editors, spoke to them on the phone (imagine that!), and earned their trust so they’d know if we pitched them something, it had to be worth some attention. While it’s easy to say those days are over, I think most book coverage has simply shifted.

In thinking about what book publicity will look like over the next five years, it’s not outlandish to say that review space will dry up even more. There are a few reasons for this, but one issue is that reviews are often behind paywalls, and very few people outside the media and publishing industries will pay for a subscription solely to access book coverage. Consumers are experiencing subscription fatigue, and I suspect they’ll end up subscribing to things like newsletters and podcasts that let them explore their niche interests.

The truth is, a review here and there will not sell many books. A cluster of reviews appearing around the same time can make a dent in sales, but it’s rare these days. For every book that receives that kind of attention, there are hundreds, if not thousands, that do not, and that is a problem. The crux of the issue is that too many books are published, and there are not enough places to cover them or enough people to read them. Scarcity is not a thing in book publishing. I had an idea a while ago: Create an imprint that operates in the realm of “drop culture.” In other words, publish books that are digital-only and available on a particular day. Make a limited quantity available so that, when it sells out, readers must wait for the next drop. If it’s wildly popular, produce a deluxe hardcover edition. I know it would be hard to execute, but it’s not impossible with the right partners. If anything, it would be an interesting experiment to see how consumers react. When beauty and fashion brands host drops, products usually sell out, creating even stronger demand. I don’t see that same demand happening in the book world because everything is always available (mostly).

So, what now? Book coverage—especially criticism—is moving in the direction of newsletters. I don’t think that’s a bad thing; there is nothing more valuable than ending up in someone’s inbox. What Substack can do for books is still in its early stages, but there is an embarrassment of riches on this platform. Podcasts will continue to play a central role in book publicity campaigns. This is something I have fully leaned into, and it is working nicely. As for reviews, I don’t see robust coverage disappearing from places like Lithub, which is dedicated to robust book coverage. I do see more book sections disappearing, which is why I think it is essential for publishers to pivot their publicity plans sooner rather than later. If they took the time to explain to authors WHY review coverage is unlikely, authors would understand (most of them, anyway). In any case, something has got to give, and it is past time to do it.

END NOTES:

What I’m Reading: I am almost done with Strangers by Belle Burden, and I have so many questions.

What I’m Watching: American Love Story on Hulu. If you were in your 20s in NYC during the late 90s and remember JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, this show is for you. The script is not great, but the soundtrack and the scenery take me back to simpler times.

What I’m Listening to: I am about an hour from being finished listening to the audiobook of Virginia Roberts Guiffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl. It’s not an easy book to digest, but I am left with many questions about how Guiffre died.

PUBLISHING CONFIDENTIAL COHORT 2:

The What: A 6-week course that meets on Wednesday evenings, where I teach authors about marketing, publicity, and the publishing process. Every registered and paid student receives a spot in the cohort and a 45-minute consultation with me. I also teach you how to pitch your book for events and interviews (especially podcasts).

The Where: All sessions are on Zoom. They are recorded, and a link with the recording and slides is sent to all authors the day after class. The group is truly a great community.

The Cost: $350 (a bargain)

Sign Up: Please use this Google Form to sign up. Once you sign up, I will send you an invoice that MUST BE PAID upon receipt, so I know who is definitely taking the class, and how many spots I can continue to offer before it is at capacity. I like to cap it at 40 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. Once you pay, your spot is secured.

Need More Convincing? The dates for this cohort are 3/5, 3/11, 3/18, 4/1, 4/8, and 4/15, 7:30-9pm EASTERN. If you miss a class, not to worry, because you will receive the recording and can always ask me questions. The complete syllabus is here.