In this edition of Publishing Confidential, we’ll discuss the state of author platforms as we head into 2024. But first, subscriber housekeeping:

I’ve written a lot about the current state of social media concerning authors and book publishing. I had remained hopeful about some platforms. Now that 2023 is ending, it’s an excellent time to reassess what’s working and not worth the effort. The industry is now where agents and publishers can no longer pass on projects because an author lacks a substantial following on social media. It’s an easy out for them and unfair to writers.

Let’s dig in:

I. X/Twitter:

If I had to choose one platform to step away from, it would be Twitter. Someday, what happened to Twitter will be a business school case study of what not to do when you take over a social media platform. The algorithm favors users who have paid for verification, and the engagement level of those who don’t pay is abysmal. Further, it won’t be long before Elon Musk charges a fee for everyone to use features on the platform.

When considering where to spend time on a platform, you must consider the engagement and growth you’ll experience. Twitter is stagnant and hasn't been for some time. Even at its best, Twitter didn’t do much for book sales. Yes, it elevated authors' names and brought writing communities together, but it no longer serves a meaningful purpose in book publishing. Agents and publishers must stop seeking a magic number of followers on Twitter from potential authors. It will not make a difference now, and it won’t make a difference in 2024.

II. Facebook: