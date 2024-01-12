Confidantes,
Welcome to the first official Book Therapy thread.
This community is for paid subscribers, and the goal is to create a safe space where you can ask questions about the publishing industry/process, book publicity, and marketing. It’s also a space where you can share what you’re worried about in book publishing.
Post your questions in the comments and I will answer them throughout the day & weekend.
Some rules:
-Be respectful to me and others. Everyone’s experience is different. Be kind. Unkind comments will not be tolerated.
-If I don’t know the answer to something, I will tell you and provide a resource where you might find the answer.
-Please don’t use the comments to self-promote. That’s not what this thread is about.
-There’s no such thing as a stupid question. We don’t know what we don’t know!
-Please be patient. I’ll pop in and out to answer you.
-The more context you provide, the better response I can give you.
Ready? Go!
-Kathleen
Book Therapy: Friday Thread
Do you have a few suggested strategies (or services) for post pub months once publicity team attention has shifted?
Hi Kathleen! When promoting your book pre-launch and trying to drum up pre-orders, where is the best place to link people to? I want to support indie stores so maybe bookshop.org? But Amazon is so easy... Or create a landing page with all buying options? Is it better to zero in on one channel if you want to try making a big impact in pre-orders or is just as effective to cast your net across all channels? Thank you!!