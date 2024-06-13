Hi all,

Due to some unforeseen circumstances, I am a bit burnt out this week, so Friday Book Therapy will return on 6/21.

A Housekeeping Note:

Please don't email me any questions. I have been receiving several lately, and I simply don’t have time to respond. My paid consultations are $350 and last 60-90 minutes on Zoom. If you are interested in scheduling something, you can email me at kathleen@kmspr.com. Another option is to become a paid subscriber and submit your questions on Fridays (this does not replace a full consultation).

I am inclined to help everyone, and I feel bad when I don’t, but it is unfair to ask me for free advice. I have a healthy roster of clients who require my attention, and they must take precedence.

A Business Note:

Although this is not yet on my website, I now offer a full suite of marketing services for authors. This includes:

Social Media Marketing

Branding

AMS Campaigns

Community Building

Influencer Marketing

Advertising

Audience Development

Business inquiries go to kathleen@kmspr.com

Have a great weekend, and don’t forget as of next week, the newsletter moves to an all-paid model.

THANK YOU!