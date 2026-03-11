Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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D. V. Bishop's avatar
D. V. Bishop
3d

Seconded! By all means lump every pre-order in the first week on sale, but don;t have a book that isn't published yet hogging the charts for months. You don't see that with music charts!

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Mallary Tenore Tarpley's avatar
Mallary Tenore Tarpley
3d

Couldn’t agree with this more: “To authors, I say: Selling consistently over time is a better goal than wishing for a slot on a bestseller list that isn’t accurate.” The long arc of a book’s impact is ultimately more meaningful than a number on a list.

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