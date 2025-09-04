Hello, and welcome to the fall season. I know I’ll have a lot to say about the industry in the coming weeks, but I couldn’t get my thoughts together to write about a specific book-related topic this week (grad school assignments, work, etc.), so here are some quick thoughts:

Quick Hits:

I’ve been thinking about why huge podcasts might not help book sales, and I have a partial answer. When you are on a podcast that is over an hour long, and people can listen for free, I don’t think it incentivizes them to buy the book. They’ve heard what they wanted, and won’t spend the money on the source material. You also have to remember that people listen to Joe Rogan, Jay Shetty, and Mel Robbins because of THEM, not you. While it’s exciting to get booked on these shows, it may not always benefit book sales. This was also my fear whenever I had someone go on Dateline and 20/20: if they give too much away, will people buy the book?

Real Simple created a genre of books called Bubblegum Thrillers. I think I know why. There is a conscious move away from slotting books into “Women’s Fiction.” Thriller = masculine. Bubblegum Thriller = Feminine. I don’t like it. Why does everything have to have a label? Is there nothing more creative than “Bubblegum Thrillers?”

Paramount is about to acquire The Free Press, which will give Bari Weiss an outsized role in CBS News. As a publicist, I am deeply worried about this. CBS News has always been the crown jewel in PR with 60 Minutes and CBS Sunday Morning.

Here’s a list of 21 nonfiction books The NY Times is excited about. I am ready to dive into the new Elizabeth Gilbert memoir. It looks so messy. I’ll listen to the Charlie Sheen memoir on Audible since he narrates it.

Jan Harayda has a great newsletter up about book awards. I always love her perspective because she is honest. One tidbit from the book awards newsletter is that Penguin Random House donates six figures annually to the National Book Foundation, which creates a conflict of interest with the National Book Award. Last year, PRH had more books nominated than any other publisher. This is not to say that any of their books shouldn’t have been on the long or shortlist, but it does make you think about people turning their noses up at pay-to-play book coverage. Other big five publishers donate to the National Book Foundation, too. Read Jan’s piece on the matter.

Sad news: Powell’s Books in Portland, OR, has begun laying off staff. Unfortunately, I think this is just the beginning of layoffs in the industry during this administration. Before you scold me for being political, remember that businesses and consumers absorb tariffs. We have yet to see the full fallout from the current economic uncertainty.

Librarians are grappling with AI-generated material. Ugh.

I am a diehard Yankees fan, but I love that the Boston Red Sox are doing a Fourth Wing night. More than 10,000 (!) tickets were sold, and “More than half of the people who bought tickets for the promotion have never been to a game at Fenway before.” I love sports. I love books. I love this.

I think I might need to create a Publishing Confidential Reading Summer Camp after reading this NYT piece. Or at least a Publishing Confidential reading retreat!

Speaking of reading retreats, this sounds fab. When I told my husband about silent reading retreats, he said, “Isn’t that just a library?”

END NOTES:

What I’m Watching: Something for research because I’ve started writing a book (fiction). It will remain shrouded in secrecy.

What I’m Reading: A bunch of short stories for grad school that I must analyze.

What I’m Listening to: I crank up this playlist every morning when it’s time to respond to emails. Enjoy!