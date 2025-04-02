I’ve been grappling with what to write this week. It feels more complicated than usual because quitting my MA in English/Creative Writing program is my best decision right now. My linguistics class has just begun, and frankly, I dislike it. I love learning, so I worked hard to earn my MBA. As someone who loved (and I mean LOVED) diagramming sentences in elementary school, I was surprised to have such a strong reaction to my current class.

On the other hand, so many things are happening in my personal and professional life that dropping something I am not fully committed to feels like the most authentic choice. This is classic me: I have a million ideas and want to pursue all of them. My latest idea is to elevate my real estate obsession by getting my real estate license…just in case. It probably wouldn’t surprise you to know that whenever I start a new job, I immediately begin looking for another one, just in case. Maybe I’m like this because I grew up with parents who were always in precarious financial situations, so I’ve worked multiple jobs since I was 13. Perhaps it’s the ADHD overachiever in me that says, “Go, go, go!” Sometimes, I must remind myself that I am 52, but then I ask what that means. I am a different person than I was at 35, but is that such a bad thing? My kids are older now, allowing me to devote time to things I want to do without interruption (most of the time). There are no more drop-offs or pick-ups. There is no deluge of end-of-year events (just a thought for parents of young kids who must attend them). It’s up to me to decide which path to take, just in case.

Onto the topic du jour: Can brand trips work in book publishing?

Over the weekend, I discovered a thread by Lauren Puckett, the books editor at Elle Magazine. She mentioned “Shelves in the City,” a gathering of BookTok creators. I told Lauren I hadn’t heard about it, so I searched TikTok. Lo and behold, they were there: TikToks of creators arriving at their accommodations at the Four Seasons and Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. The event was organized by HarperCollins, which also covered flights and hotels for several BookTok creators so they could celebrate books and meet some of their favorite authors. My first reaction was, “Wow. HarperCollins spent a lot of money on this and only featured specific authors. Other books could use this.” Then, I thought, “HarperCollins employees had to go on strike to get fair wages, and this is how the company spends money?”

The more I explored “Shelves in the City,” the more I warmed to the concept. The BookTok creators formed a diverse group, which delighted me. They were also incredibly enthusiastic about embarking on a trip focused on authors and books- a rarity these days. More importantly, HarperCollins is cultivating significant goodwill in the BookTok creator community, which will benefit other books. Seeing so many BookTok creators genuinely ecstatic about what a publisher was doing was nice.

When I write that I would love to see more experiential marketing in the book industry, this is what I mean. I don’t think every publisher must spend thousands on trips like this, but targeting creators in different cities and hosting events for them is not only feasible but essential. This response from Lauren Puckett in our Threads exchange resonated with me: “I think of investing in creators as an extension of investing in authors.” She is correct. While not every book is suitable for BookTok creators, those that are will benefit from publishers who dedicate time and resources to cultivating relationships with them. This holds true for authors as well. No matter how advanced our technology becomes, book publishing remains a relationship-driven business. As someone beginning to receive pitches from book publicists who don’t know me and haven’t read this newsletter, I now understand why it has been wise for me to nurture relationships with creators, independent media journalists, and mainstream media in all its forms. I am far more likely to respond when someone mentions that they liked what I wrote about a particular topic, heard me on a podcast, or similar. I know book publicists are slammed, and pickings are slim, but a personal touch in pitching makes a difference—whether it is me, a BookTok creator, or a mainstream media journalist.

Brand trips in the beauty and fashion industries can sometimes go awry. Tarte Cosmetics has made several missteps, and Revolve's presence at Coachella a few years ago was a disaster. Then there was Poppigate, when Poppi, Gen Z’s favorite flavored seltzer, delivered vending machines to influencers' homes for this year’s Super Bowl. It was rumored that each machine cost $ 25,000. That said, the brand has a popular college ambassador program. Book publishing is not going to Coachella (maybe they should?), nor is delivering vending machines (I wouldn’t refuse one!), but “Shelves in the City” is a good start.

I’m doing things a bit differently today. Here’s a link roundup:

It seems Tumblr is thriving with Gen Z. I cannot tell a lie; I reactivated my Tumblr today. It’s called…Publishing Confidential. Gen Z is not happy with Musk or Meta. None of us are!

James Daunt, the CEO of Barnes & Noble, must have the best corporate communications team on earth. I have read the same story about the chain’s rebirth every month. Here’s The Economist. There was also a meaty piece in Dirt. I like that Dirt pointed out that B&N can thrive in bookstore deserts. Still, what would be newsworthy is if B&N stopped skipping over so many titles.

This NYT story about Gen X’s career meltdown resonated with me. It focuses on those in creative fields who have had to reinvent themselves. I am one of them. When I was job hunting at age 50, every job I interviewed for went to someone at least 15 years younger than me. I know way too many talented people in their 50s and 60s who were laid off and can’t find work. Companies should hire them—if they don’t, they’re missing out on a pool of incredible talent.

The Business of Fashion published an interesting piece about Marketing 101 for the year ahead.

CBS News has a scoop about the future of TikTok. I don’t think the platform will disappear, but Bejing has been silent, so it’s anyone’s guess what will happen. What to watch: If TikTok is sold to U.S. investors, it must do so with its algorithm intact, or it will be useless.

And finally, Columbus Library has the best Instagram Reel I’ve seen that concerns books. H/T to Rachel Karten.