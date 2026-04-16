Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Owen T Badenoch's avatar
Owen T Badenoch
2h

"...the book’s “facts,” if one can call memories retrieved during an MDMA therapy session as such." 😂

Excellent article. Thank you. The trust issue, I feel, has forever been a part of publishing and storytelling, and is now amplified by AI and social media. It used to be scandals (or later finding out, long after some author had died) of appropriating someone else's story or a culture. And outright plagiarism has always been an issue. And passing "memoir" off when it is largely fictionalized. Trust, especially form those presenting the book to the market / audience, is at the root of it. People generally don't like to be lied to. Go figure.

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Owen McGrann's avatar
Owen McGrann
6hEdited

There’s a real philosophical discussion we all need to have. Right now, as a society and profession we’re whistling past it. Where do we draw the line? On the one side we have the fully AI-generated novel. On the other we have the traditional human-crafted novel. In the middle there are a lot of gradations, though. The human-crafted novel is edited by human editors; they go through drafts with a bunch of feedback. Are we going to accept an AI providing editorial feedback? That's not exactly AI writing but it is AI involvement. And then on the other end of it we've got AI drafting and then human involvement, going towards this muddy middle where it’s just hybrid. Most of us are acting as though this is a light switch that's on or off but it's a far more complicated scenario than I think we are prepared to really deal with.

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