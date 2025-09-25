Hello!

I’m back from a wonderful trip to Italy. I loved everything about it, especially how they value literature. Every time I told a local that I worked in book publishing, their face lit up. I fell in love with Florence, and not just because the leather is so good (and inexpensive!). I felt most connected to my heritage there. We made it to Rome in time to see this guy from Chicago:

Something that happens when you’re Catholic and see the Pope in person: you cry. It may surprise many of you to know that my faith is strong, but I doubt that any of you would be surprised to learn that I don’t attend church. I did my time in Catholic school. Mine is a quiet faith, between me and the guy upstairs. I was especially struck by this painting, called “The Tree of Life”:

Now, the main event.

**Trigger Warning: Rape, Drugs, Drug Addiction**

Yesterday, The New York Times published a story titled, "The Billionaire, The Psychedelics, and the Best-Selling Memoir," by Katherine Rosman and Elisabeth Egan. In the article, they question the authenticity of some events described by author Amy Griffin in her bestselling book, “The Tell.” The main point is that Amy Griffin, who happens to be one of the wealthiest women in America, illegally took MDMA (the psychedelic ingredient in Ecstasy and Molly), and while she was tripping (let’s call it what it is), she recalled being raped in middle school by a teacher in Amarillo, Texas, beginning at the age of 12. The piece highlights an ongoing issue with high-profile memoirs today: what really happened? I’ll let others opine on that. Something that immediately struck me was the opening paragraphs of the story:

“Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Jenna Bush Hager looked ecstatic as they stood onstage at the Ford Foundation in Manhattan earlier this year, posing with a new book. The crowd was so large that it required an overflow room.

The book was “The Tell,” a memoir by Amy Griffin, a first-time author and one of the wealthiest women in the country. Not only did Ms. Griffin receive the first-ever joint promotion by the three influential book club leaders, but Ms. Winfrey had selected “The Tell” as her 112th book club pick.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart also interviewed the author on their respective podcasts. Given Ms. Griffin’s connections and wealth, calling her a “first-time author” is quaint. She’s an investor in Spanx, Bumble, Oura, and several other well-known brands.

As most of you probably know, Oprah’s current book club pick is “All the Way to the River” by serial memoirist Elizabeth Gilbert. In the book, Gilbert details, in great depth, the destructive romantic relationship she had with her best friend, Rayya, while she was dying of cancer. Mention an illicit drug, and it’s probably in the book. The same goes for toxic behavior with a touch of narcissism for good measure.

I’ve read “The Tell” and “All the Way to the River.” I’ve also read more than my share of incredible memoirs over the years that deserved the recognition these two books received. One that has stayed with me since 2013 is “Vow: A Memoir of Marriage (And Other Affairs),” by Wendy Plump, which wasn’t widely reviewed. But the writing! Then there is “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi, which was rightly a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Beautifully written, it is the only book that has ever moved me to tears. There are also the countless memoirs I’ve worked on through the years, each resonating with me in different ways, but none of them being celebrity book club picks.

In June, book critic

wrote in her insightful newsletter, Jansplaining, that

I agree. The choices are not only dull but also questionable. Does she really need to promote two books filled with references to alcohol and drug addiction—or, in Liz Gilbert’s case, possibly attempted murder? Try to imagine a non-white woman writing memoirs like “The Tell” and “All the Way to the River” and getting praise for sharing “their journeys.” I bet you can’t, and I’ll tell you why: because it would never happen in this industry. It also wouldn’t happen in a celebrity book club like Oprah’s, Jenna Bush Hager’s, or Reese Witherspoon’s. The safest path for each of them is the well-connected white woman’s trauma memoir, where facts may or may not matter. Where the dead speak to their lovers (“All the Way to the River”) and details are a little blurry (“The Tell”). Where promotional chances are plentiful for publishers, because who would ignore such memoirs?

The issue with celebrity book clubs—especially those led by Oprah, Jenna, and Reese—is that they wield significant influence over consumers and, consequently, the publishing industry. Two examples that come to mind are Dua Lipa and John Mulaney, who tend to select fewer mainstream books. However, these book clubs are still relatively new and do not attract the same level of attention from publishers as the trio mentioned above. I’m not dismissing the fact that these women get people reading; instead, I’m questioning the value of such book clubs if they continue to choose familiar titles instead of taking risks on unknown authors. As someone who has worked as a book publicist for decades, I understand that playing it safe often leads to attention and sales. The publishing industry, aside from some indie presses, loves to play it safe. What’s interesting is that, in the case of “The Tell” and “All the Way to the River,” the word “safe” only describes the retail value of each book—not their content. Participating in illegal drug therapy is a bad idea. Falling into a self-destructive pattern of drugs and alcohol with a dying partner is equally dangerous. I know these points are not supposed to be the main takeaway from each book, but I can’t help but think that there must be a broader discussion about who gets to publish a memoir. After all, most agents and editors today will tell you that memoir is the toughest category to sell.

When celebrity book clubs are discussed, they are often referred to as tastemakers. I disagree. In the cases of both Amy Griffin and Elizabeth Gilbert, the taste was familiar. Additionally, Jenna Hager Bush held her first Read with Jenna Book Festival in May, and Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away conference is happening in October, where Amy Griffin will speak (I really want to go to see what it’s like, but paying $475 plus airfare and hotel isn’t feasible). Like any festival, they want “names” to draw an audience. Given the cost of each event, that’s understandable. But besides bonding with other readers, how will any of the women attending—since, let’s face it, mostly women go—expand their reading horizons? I guess the bigger question is, do any of them want to explore a book that offers a more diverse experience? I’m not so sure. What I do know is that there are many memoirs by non-white, non-affluent women that deserve more attention. If publishers continue to have stars in their eyes because a potential or known author has a fantastical story, readers will miss out on some special books.

END NOTES:

Where I’ve Been:

I was lucky enough to guest lecture a class at NYU Tuesday night. As I walked around Soho afterward, I recalled taking a filmmaking class at The New School in the 90s and wishing I had attended NYU (I was at Rutgers-Newark at the time). Sometimes, you make it to the fancy school another way.

Where I’m Going:

10/28, Emerson College, Boston: I’m participating on a panel for the Boston Chapter of the Women’s National Book Association. I’ll provide details when I have them.

3/4-3/7: AWP in Baltimore, MD. I am on a panel. Details to come!

More appearances to come!

What I’m Listening To: The audiobook of The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen, who is an excellent narrator. This book is not for everyone, I know, but it fits into my canon of kids of celebrities who grew up around L.A. in the 1970s and 1980s.

What I’m Reading: An excellent manuscript ;)

What I'm Watching: Italy has a game show that is basically Wordle, but with Italian words. I was all-in while there.