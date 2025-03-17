You might start hearing from me more since publishing news seems fast and furious these days. Case in point: This morning, several media outlets reported that Sen. Chuck Schumer’s book tour for Antisemitism in America: A Warning, which will be published tomorrow by Grand Central, has been postponed.

From The New York Times:

Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority leader, on Monday postponed a multicity tour to promote his forthcoming book, citing security concerns amid backlash to his decision to vote with Republicans for a stopgap spending bill to stave off a government shutdown. Mr. Schumer was scheduled to participate in promotional events in Atlanta, Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York, as well as a few stops in California, for his new book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning.” Many Democratic activists, desperate for their leaders to stand up to President Trump, have been staging protests outside of Mr. Schumer’s Brooklyn home and calling for his resignation. Online, they have been organizing protests for every stop on his book tour.

As far as I could tell, all the events were offsite (meaning not at a bookstore) except Politics & Prose in Washington, DC. When I first glanced at his events last week, entry was $50, including a copy of the book (the book’s list price is $28).

Last week, after Sen. Schumer voted with Republicans to pass a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, I had a feeling his book tour was in trouble. However, I hoped he would still embark upon it. I thought extra security would be added. After all, I’ve been on book tours with political figures who faced opposition—security was a no-brainer. In this climate, things are different.

From a publicity perspective, Sen. Schumer faces two issues: Angry constituents (and rightly so) and his message about antisemitism being overshadowed by his ill-advised social media posts about the current administration and his decision to vote with Republicans on the spending bill. I’m nothing if not blunt, so I’ll say it: Not many people care about what Sen. Schumer has to say right now unless it is related to pushing back on the Trump administration’s heavily consequential executive orders and the disaster they are creating within the federal government. When you have politicians like Tim Walz, AOC, Bernie Sanders, and others willing to face people across the country so they can discuss what’s happening, what Sen. Schumer is effectively doing is hiding.

As I write this, Grand Central has yet to release a statement. I don’t doubt they’ll say it was necessary and promise the events will be rescheduled. Here’s the problem: no matter when the events are rescheduled, people will still be angry about the Democrats' inaction. They might be more angry. The prudent action would have been to ensure extra security and face the music now instead of pretending there will be a time soon when people won’t protest outside his office or events.

This has nothing to do with antisemitism and everything to do with a severe disconnect between a politician and the people he is supposed to serve. Some people will buy Sen. Schumer’s book, so I am not concerned about his sales. What concerns me is the willingness to pull away from events during the absolute most crucial time to do them.

