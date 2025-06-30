OOPS. I forgot to add the time + length of the class. See below! Sorry!

Welcome to a slow-ish week in book publishing. There will be a proper newsletter this week. For now, I’ve managed to create a class with content you’ll like (and need) at a great price.

This is the ONLY class I am offering this summer!

Here are the details:

WHAT: Author Identity: Building Your Brand & Boosting Your Books

WHEN: Wednesday, July 16 at 1 PM EST. The class will be one hour with 30 minutes for questions.

WHERE: Zoom NOTE: Lifetime access to the recording is included.

COST: $75 for 90 minutes. A bargain. My consultations are $350-$500 for 60-90 minutes. This is the lowest price I've offered for a class.

WHO IS IT FOR: Everyone. Please pass it along to others who might be interested, but do not subscribe.

Caveat: I don’t specifically cover children’s books, but you can apply the information to promoting them.

HOW YOU REGISTER: Use this link.

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN:

This hands-on workshop empowers authors with essential strategies for building a compelling personal brand and effectively promoting their published works in today's competitive marketplace. Participants will gain practical techniques for creating a distinctive author platform across multiple channels, fostering authentic engagement with readers, and effectively utilizing traditional and digital marketing tools to enhance visibility.

Workshop Components:

Brand Foundation Development

Identify your unique author voice, values, and differentiators in the marketplace.

Craft a compelling author biography that resonates with your target audience.

Develop consistent visual identity elements (photos, colors, fonts, logos).

Articulate your core message and storytelling themes beyond your books.

Create an authentic personal narrative that connects with readers.

Platform Building & Channel Strategy

Evaluate and select the optimal social media platforms for your genre and audience.

Develop a strategic email newsletter to build direct reader relationships.

Explore podcast and video opportunities to expand your audience reach.

Create a content calendar that maintains momentum between book releases.

Authentic Audience Engagement

Master conversational techniques that foster genuine connections with readers.

Develop Q&A and discussion prompts that generate meaningful interaction.

Create value-driven content that serves your reader community.

Traditional & Digital Marketing Integration

Leverage your publisher's resources while maintaining brand consistency.

Create compelling visual assets for social media and digital marketing.

Craft pitches for media opportunities that highlight your unique expertise.

Sustainable Author Brand Management