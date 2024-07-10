Last week, I wrote about defining readers for your book, which you can read here:

This week, we'll discuss connecting with readers. Remember, this is not about perfection; it’s about engagement. It's about authors actively seeking out readers on various platforms and fostering interactive and engaging relationships. I aim to give you a starting point, not a definitive answer.

How to find your reader community—hint: you must first know who they are!

Step 1: Use last week’s newsletter about defining your audience to create a perfect reader profile.

Step 2: Search social platforms using keywords from your book, whether fiction or nonfiction, to observe conversations.

Step 3: People to follow, groups to join.

**They don’t have to be book-related.**

Facebook: What is it good for?