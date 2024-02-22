Correction: In the first version of this newsletter, “Parker” should have been “Barker.” This is the corrected version. My apologies.

Thank you again for your patience while I took a short break. I feel re-energized and ready to get back to business. Speaking of business, book publishing has had a wild start to the year, in a bad way. I thought it would be…interesting to review what’s been happening. Shall we begin?

Atria Sent a Non-BookTok Influencer on a Cruise:

In January, Atria Books paid thousands of dollars for TikTok (not BookTok) influencer Marc Sebastien to partake in Royal Caribbean’s “Ultimate World Cruise” for a couple of weeks. All he had to do was promote the book The Last One by Will Dean. The problem? Marc Sebastien is not a reader, nor does he truly understand how to promote a book on social media. When I first wrote about this on January 11, it was before I attended one of Marc’s TikTok “book club” sessions live from the cruise. I attended not one but two sessions, and both had spotty Wi-Fi and little focus on the book. The crazy thing is that the author, Will Dean, is a fox! Atria missed the boat on marketing him, er, the book, to women of a certain age. I don’t know how the book sold during the weeks of the cruise, but PW wrote a piece soon after mine, and it didn’t look like a significant spike in sales occurred.

WHAT DID WE LEARN? We learned that even if a TikTok influencer has 1.5M followers, they should know how to promote a book on the platform before a publisher forks over valuable promotional dollars for a free trip.

Penguin Random House Co-Opted the Swifties to Sell the Argylle Book:

On February 2, 2024, Bantam, an imprint of Penguin Random House, released the book Argylle by Elly Conway. The book is a tie-in edition to the movie directed by Matthew Vaughn (it has tanked at the box office). Leading up to the book’s release, the marketing folks at Random House thought it would be good to play into the rumor circulating among Swifties (Taylor Swift’s powerful fandom) that Taylor Swift may have written the book. They contacted Swifties on TikTok and pitched them to promote the book, alluding to the possibility that Ms. Swift wrote it. Except Taylor Swift didn’t write it. Australian novelist and screenwriter Terry Hayes and British author Tammy Cohen wrote it, and the Swifties were unhappy about being duped.

WHAT DID WE LEARN? We learned that duping dedicated fans is never a good idea and can backfire SWIFTLY.

Author J.D. Barker Got Creepy on TikTok:

In January, J.D. Barker, a male author who writes thrillers, sent emails to female influencers on BookTok encouraging them to create sexually suggestive videos to promote his upcoming release Behind a Closed Door. The emails suggested the creators show “something racy,” use “only the book cover to show your naughty bits,” and share “the most taboo place you’ve ever had sex.” Barker noted in the email that he would review all videos personally. Nothing shocks me in this industry, but after reading about this, I was skeptical that an author could be this stupid. Here is the NBC News story. Curiosity got the best of me, so I did some digging. Barker’s bio on his website says that he splits his time between New Castle, NH, and Englewood, FL—except I couldn’t find a single person with that name (his full name is Jonathan Dillon Barker) in either town. Using his birthdate, I searched far and wide to find him but came up empty. I even searched The Wayback Machine, and a single video came up, but nothing else. That is odd for an author who co-authored a book with James Patterson. His publisher is Hampton Creek Press (distributed by Simon & Schuster)—it didn’t strike a chord with me, but that didn’t mean it wasn’t legit. What hit me when I landed on the publisher’s website was that J.B. Barker and someone named Thad McAllister are the only “clients” they publish. Allegedly, Thad McAllister lives in Charleston, SC, except the only person with that name died in the 1800s. Both Barker's and McAllister’s author photos look like they were AI-generated. I hope someone with more resources explores this more, but I don’t think J.D. Barker is the same person in his author photo, and I don’t think Thad McAllister exists. I do believe someone knows what’s going on and isn’t saying so.

WHAT DID WE LEARN? We learned not to be creepy on TikTok and that this story is far from over.

City Owl Press Does Its Authors Dirty:

Stories have been pouring out on Threads over the past week from authors who have had terrible experiences with City Owl Press. They’ve blocked some of their authors on social media, refused but then relented in reverting rights to an author, reverted rights to other authors without explanation, reneged on marketing plans, and threw one of their authors under the bus for missing their deadline. You can read about some of what’s going on here. Their actions are partly why I wrote a list of questions authors should ask publishers yesterday. Not all publishers act in good faith; authors should always ask many questions. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. There is no excuse for City Owl’s actions—they are negligent with authors. What puzzles me is why no publishing trades have written about this. Enough authors who can corroborate how City Owl has been treating them are coming forward.

WHAT DID WE LEARN? Ask questions and ask them often.

END NOTES:

What I’m Reading: A Year on Earth with Mr. Hell. Do you like art, fashion, NYC, punk rock, and sex? This book is for you. Young Kim, the partner of the late Malcolm McLaren (the godfather of punk), embarks on a year-long affair with punk rock legend Richard Hell and deliciously recounts it in this book. Some might find Kim’s directness off-putting; I found it refreshing. She is matter of fact about men, and I love her for it.

What I’m listening to: A little bit of everything these days. I’m working on a Publishing Confidential playlist and will share it soon.

What I’m Watching: I tried watching Killers of the Flower Moon. It isn’t bad, but it is long. My 16yo daughter and I have been watching Paris Hilton’s reality show. Mother/daughter bonding!

What I’m Buying: This perfume is so good.

