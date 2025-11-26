I have never liked Thanksgiving. When I was a teenager, I’d finish eating the meal my mother had spent hours cooking, and sit in my room. Sometimes, I’d stare at the ceiling (this was before cell phones and the internet); other times, I’d write in my journal or read a book. I didn’t want to linger with family. According to my husband, I haven’t changed. I tend to go to the least occupied room after dinner, someplace where I won’t have to talk. It’s taken years to figure out why I do this: I experience emotional crashes after the holidays, so I resist full participation. One might even say I disassociate. This is not to say I don’t feel warmth towards my family—I do! I just keep my mood at a manageable set point before and after the holiday season. In other words, this is how I deal with depression while drowning in all things merry and bright.

My father, whom I lost 22 years ago, loved the holidays. My parents didn’t have much money, but my dad made sure there were presents under the tree every year (and that there was a tree). When my nieces and nephews were little, we’d tell them to close their eyes while my dad went into another room, bellowed a “HO-HO-HO,” and set out some of their presents. Now that they have their own kids, one of the adults dresses up as Santa every year. They delight in it, and it’s fun to see. It is also bittersweet, because I wish my father could see his great-grandchildren and my kids, whom he never met. It is also tough because we lost my mom on December 14th, 2008, and had her memorial on December 21st. We lost my mother-in-law to ovarian cancer in January 2005, so the 2004 holidays were spent in Hospice, by her side. My father-in-law succumbed to prostate cancer in 2008, and I lost my brother to an overdose about 12 years ago.

As the years progressed, I lost aunts and uncles, but I also gained the spouses of my nieces and nephews, and I am a great-aunt to 12 little kids. For every chair at the table that was left empty, someone eventually filled it. Yet, I still feel like I want to skip past Thanksgiving and Christmas so I can start the new year. Some well-meaning people think telling me to “cheer up” is helpful. It’s not. I’m sure I’m not alone in this, so here are some things you should NOT say to someone who is going through it during the holidays:

“How can you be sad when it’s the holidays?” This makes the other person feel worse because they think they’re a problem. Instead, ask, “Is there anything I can do for you this holiday season?”

“Smile!” This is a death knell. Please don’t say it, don’t yell it, don’t try it. If someone wanted to smile, they would. I promise.

“You HAVE to come out with us!” No, we don’t. A better approach: “We’re going to (insert location). We’d love for you to come, but we also understand if you’re not up to it.”

“You’re dampening the mood.” Instead of blaming one person for dampening the mood, how about rallying around that person to find out what’s going on?

“You aren’t excited about your gift.” I am probably excited, but I am also exhausted from hours of socializing. Try, “I hope you like your gift.” instead.

“You’ve lost/gained weight.” There is no reason to ever comment on someone’s body at a family event. Please don’t do it. If someone wants to disclose how they lost weight or why they gained it, that is one thing, but making it a dinner-table topic is a big no-no. Additionally, openly judging someone’s appearance is not something you should do.

“Why do you want to be alone. It’s the holidays!” Most of us don’t want to be alone forever, but holidays can be overstimulating, and we all deal differently with that feeling. Instead, try, “There’s a quiet space (insert where). Feel free to use it.” Now THAT is a gift.

“If you’re depressed, try taking vitamins (add other ‘remedies’ here).” Please don’t say this. We are not looking for you to give us the cure. Why? Because we know you don’t have it.

“You look exhausted.” Well, Susan, I have been carrying a big emotional load this season, so yeah, I am tired. Instead, try, “I’ve got things covered, why don’t you relax?”

“I’m sure (insert name here) is fine. They don’t need me to check in on them.” Yes, they do. The friends you know who put on a good face and seem to have it together are the ones you need to pay attention to. I myself have high-functioning depression, so unless I tell someone what’s happening, no one will know that one day last week, I wanted to drive my car into a pole. NOTE: I did have that feeling last week, but got through it quickly by talking to my spouse. Sometimes, I don’t know who to talk to because I don’t want to burden anyone or have people think I am weak. A lot of people who go through this feel the same way.

Additional “Don’ts”: Don’t bring up exes unless the person with the ex does so, don’t try to fix us with food or alcohol, don’t make us do group activities (you can invite us, but understand why we decline), don’t bring up past failures, and don’t bring up why someone is not dating/engaged/doesn’t have kids.

I can’t say I am 100% in the holiday spirit yet, but I did buy my 17-year-old daughter a mini Christmas tree for her room today because she really wanted one, so no one can accuse me of being a Grinch yet. I’ve also started my yearly tradition of watching Christmas movies. My favorite one, now and forever, is The Family Stone. I enjoy a holiday movie with equal parts laughter, sadness, and renewal.

Happy Thanksgiving.

—Kathleen