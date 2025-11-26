Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gina's avatar
Gina
1d

For what it's worth, I loathe this time of year. From October 30th through January 1st, I am stressed and grumpy. Part of it is anxiety. Part of it is just the way my nervous system is wired. I find all the forced merriment and socializing absolutely exhausting. It takes me days to recover after entertaining even a small group, let alone my husband's huge family of extroverts. Thankfully, they've all come to understand who I am. More importantly, I've come to accept that being an introvert, needing quiet and time alone, and relishing the silence after everyone leaves, is actually not a terrible thing. Wishing you all a holiday season that accommodates your needs as much as others'. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Appleseeds by Niki Mathias's avatar
Appleseeds by Niki Mathias
1d

Thank you for such genuine honesty. I feel such similar feelings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kathleen Schmidt
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture