I hope everyone had a lovely summer! It’s back to business this week, and I am ready to go. Today, we will discuss reviews vs. sales and why the two so often don’t go hand-in-hand. It’s a tricky topic.

As I’ve poured over the previews of fall books in most major media outlets, one thing hasn’t changed: they are almost identical. You’ll read about Intermezzo by Sally Rooney, Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner, Colored Television by Danzy Senna, Playground by Richard Powers, and many more books publishers have identified as “big” for this season. Add the slew of celebrity memoirs coming down the pike, and you have one crowded fall. I want to tackle the question in today’s newsletter: what does that mean for other books?

As a book publicist, I find it frustrating that media coverage is concentrated on a few titles each season, but I also know that publishers are partly to blame. As I’ve previously written, publishers decide their lead titles and ensure book review editors know about them. Unsurprisingly, the big five publishers take precedence over some mid-size and small presses; the former has the funds to create beautiful ARCs, major marketing campaigns, and send authors to trade shows or media luncheons. Getting attention for some heavy-hitting fiction and nonfiction is less about the publicist and more about the muscle publishers put behind a title. The “smaller” the book and publisher, the more challenging it is to get attention. There are exceptions to this, but they are rare.

As an author, a good question to ask yourself is whether you want reviews or sales. Reviews have their place, but the sales velocity is only there if several run simultaneously. One review only equates to some sales, but not a significant amount. Further, it can be problematic if a book is reviewed and the publisher barely has distribution (meaning it is primarily available online and not in stores). Books published by micro-presses or hybrid publishers may also get overlooked because they do not come from known entities. This is also an issue with those who self-publish unless the book reaches a particular level of success. I am not writing this to depress you. Rather, I want you to understand how important it is to directly connect with your book’s audience.

Given all of the facts, authors can’t simply say they want to write and leave their book promotion to someone else. If you want sales, you need to participate in a platform somehow. To think you don’t need to do this—even with digital surrogates—means you are in denial about the realities of book discovery at this moment. The authors I know whose books get few—or no—reviews but enjoy healthy sales are the ones connected on social media. Before you groan, please understand that these authors talk about everything, not just their books. They cultivate relationships with their followers and engage with them. They put the work in to build a presence. I’m seeing this more and more on Threads, and I’m inclined to believe people buy books because of it. This is not to say that Threads is the end-all-be-all, but I don’t think it is a platform that should be ignored. Nor should Instagram or Substack. It’s not necessarily about numbers, either. You can have a modest platform and still connect with readers or have a relationship with a digital surrogate who can help you do so. Your audience is out there, so how will you find them if you don’t participate in your book promotion?

Regarding reviews vs. sales, it is essential to remember that validation can come in two forms. Yes, a book critic can make you feel like you’re on cloud nine or should hide from the world. The chances of that happening are slim, considering today’s media landscape. Your readers can also make you feel that way (Hi, Goodreads), but it is far less personal—or at least it should be. Your readers are the people who will buy your book, maybe review it on Amazon or Goodreads, and add to your sales track record. A well-reviewed book with tepid sales won’t get you as far as you think. More questions will arise because the publisher will get returns; no one likes that scenario. Further, a weak sales track record will make it more difficult for you to 1) get a higher advance and 2) get published, period. Knowing this, why would you place such a heavy emphasis on book reviews?

A misconception by many people is that reviews lead to sales, and if sales aren’t brisk during the six to eight weeks after your publication date, your book is dead. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Book publishing is a long game, and it is better to have steady sales than a big splash and have the ship sink. Additionally, because this is another contentious election season with mainstream media under the microscope by consumers, reviews may not be widely read. Then, there is the paywall issue, which prevents many reviews from reaching the masses. I’ve always written that book reviews have their place in the publishing ecosystem, which is still true, but they are not the driving force behind the bestseller lists. Nor are they the singular thing that will make your book reach a tipping point.

I’ll end with this: While the success of your book is not solely in your hands, many factors are within your control: branding, platform building, and audience development, to name a few. Don’t set yourself up for disappointment by being stubborn about what’s possible. It might get in the way of good sales.

Pro-tip: When you ask others to review your book on Amazon, send them prompts to help them get started. For example, “I enjoyed this book because…” or “This book spoke to me because…” Many people feel intimidated by the idea of writing a “review,” so this is a great way to help them help YOU.

Pro-tip: Platform also includes pieces you place in a publication, the newsletter you create from your website, speaking engagements, etc.

Pro-tip: Before you engage with a digital surrogate, make sure your book aligns with their platform. You don’t want to make an ask that’s a complete 360 from what they normally post.

Pro-tip: 25-50 Amazon reviews=showing up higher in search results/Amazon’s algorithm when people search for books similar to yours.

END NOTES:

