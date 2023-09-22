Before we start, I want to thank those who upgraded to paid subscriptions and ALL OF YOU who subscribe. When you upgrade to paid, you will receive an additional weekly newsletter covering various marketing and publicity topics in book publishing, an interview feature called “What is it that you do?” and learn much more about the publishing process. Either way, I appreciate you being here.

This week, Megan Greenwell interviewed KKR’s co-head of global private equity, Pete Stavros, for Slate. You can read it here. I reached out to Megan to ask if it was okay to excerpt from the interview and write some analysis about it, and she graciously agreed.

I previously wrote about KKR’s acquisition of Simon & Schuster:

The Slate interview struck me as curious because, as I read it, I wasn’t sure if Pete Stavros fully understood book publishing. While I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, some of his responses to Megan Greenwell’s questions made me raise an eyebrow. The following are excerpts from the interview, so I pulled out sections of Stavros’s responses that are pertinent. The bold italic emphasis is mine.

Megan Greenwell: What did KKR see in Simon & Schuster? Pet Stavros: We’ve had a lot of success in carve-outs, where you buy a division of a huge company, particularly when that division is not core to what the main company does. It’s usually underinvested in, to say it mildly: underappreciated, hasn’t gotten a lot of focus, and certainly hasn’t gotten capital. Those tend to be really interesting investments. So we took it out of Paramount, which does not have a focus on book publishing, and are now creating the only major stand-alone book publisher. Everyone else is buried in huge conglomerates. When you’re stuck in a big company that doesn’t have a focus on your business, it leads to a lot of complacency. Why are we going to go kill ourselves to make the business different or better? For example, there’s a lot of waste that comes from excess inventory in publishing. To be fair to them, it’s challenging to predict if a book is going to sell.

As I’ve previously written, Paramount Global had no interest in keeping S&S because they are investing heavily in their streaming division. They are not vested in the book industry. Streaming is the main character these days, and books are akin to linear television (sort of).

Reading between the lines, when someone from private equity mentions “excess inventory,” “a lot of waste,” and says, “It’s challenging to predict if a book is going to sell,” it signals to me that titles will be cut from a publisher’s list. Further, it implies much tighter first printings, taking fewer risks on debut authors, and focusing on bestsellers and backlist titles.

I agree there is a lot of complacency in book publishing. After all, I have written about how several publishers continue doing things the same way but expect different results. No one can predict if a book will sell, but you can better forecast sales if you head an imprint that publishes “house authors” (repeat bestselling authors who publish a book every year). Mostly, it is anyone’s guess what books will take off, which is how the business works.

Megan Greenwell: There’s always going to be nervousness in creative fields when a company focused on maximizing shareholder value comes in. Every book is sort of a gamble, and you don’t know what will sell and what won’t, but you know that Taylor Swift’s hypothetical memoir will sell a lot better than a beautiful lyrical book of poetry, right? Book publishing is a hit-driven business, and people don’t really know what’s going to sell. I don’t think it’s practically achievable to say all we’re going to do now is hits, because everyone wants to do that, and no one knows how to do it. I think the key to being successful is going to be making it so the best editors and the best writers want to work with Simon & Schuster. And that needs to be a balance of “We’re bringing important works to the world” and “We’re trying to be a profitable, growing business.”

Does Pete Stavros genuinely think that no one knows how to publish hits? Some imprints have “bestseller programs,” which means they are good at publishing hits and do it often enough that those of us in the industry look at the bestseller lists and think, “Again?” Additionally, he stated that “publishing is a hit-driven business” and “I don’t think it’s practically achievable to say all we’re going to do now is hits.” Are you confused yet? I am. Which is it? Are you focusing on the hits or not? (The short answer is that they will focus on the hits.)

KKR wants the best editors and writers to work with S&S—fair enough—but they already have great editors and writers. Of course, acquiring more quality books is a great idea, but it is hardly new. It is what every publisher sets out to do. There is nothing original or interesting about Stavros’s response. Maybe ChatGPT wrote it for him. Tell us something exciting next time.

Megan Greenwell: Tell me the details of how employee ownership will work at Simon & Schuster. The idea is going to be that everyone becomes an owner in the business, and then we build on top of that. This is very hard and takes years, and, by the way, is not always successful, but we try to build a culture of ownership. That means educating people on the business, teaching them about the financials of the company, sharing information, having quarterly owner meetings. I will chair a steering committee with Jonathan [Karp, Simon & Schuster’s CEO] on employee ownership and engagement. It’s basically a lot of things that we try and do to get people to be more engaged on the job, and then measuring the quit rate. So, are people less likely to quit over time?

This is where things start to get interesting. First, I think many employees at Simon & Schuster are in for a rude awakening when they learn about the financials of the publishing business on a granular level. Second, if KKR thinks people will stick around for years to become owners of the business, they haven’t examined the turnover rate in the industry. Third, most employees are engaged on the job, and if they disengage, it is due to the workload crushing them. This is a neatly wrapped response, and it doesn’t even scratch the surface of issues facing publishing employees.

Megan Greenwell: What about the financial side for employees? We try to underpromise and overdeliver. So we will say to folks, “If we hit our plan,”—I don’t even know what the plan is yet, reduce waste, whatever—“everyone has an opportunity to make six months of their salary in stock options.” We’re hoping that it will take 24 months. And when I say “the plan,” it’s not just earnings, but key drivers of growth. How can we get the entirety of the workforce to understand the drivers and be involved in pushing them forward, give them data to understand how we’re doing and how they’re contributing and where we’re off track?

I have news for Pete Stavros. If the plan is to “reduce waste, whatever,” KKR is getting into the wrong business. The solution to S&S’s woes is not to solely reduce waste. Nor is it to underpromise things to employees and MAYBE overdeliver in two years. That is not how employee retention works in the industry. What kind of data will employees be given? Sales? That will open a can of worms between editors, agents, publicists, and authors. Still, the focus on reducing waste can be interpreted as cutting lists, etc. T

There is more. Here is an exchange about raising salaries versus ownership stakes:

Megan Greenwell: Simon & Schuster’s entry-level salary is now $50,000, which is the highest among the Big Five publishers. But— It’s low. Megan Greenwell: It’s barely making ends meet. So if I’m an entry-level worker at Simon & Schuster, why don’t you just raise my salary? It’s one of the most complicated and fair challenges you always get with this program. Simon & Schuster, without getting into numbers, is not a highly profitable business. And we are managers of other people’s money. So to give you an extreme example, we [KKR] manage teachers’ retirement funds. We also manage wealthy people’s money, so I don’t want to cherry-pick, but I’m just giving you a flavor for why this is so tricky. If you’re managing teachers’ pension money and you want to just raise everyone’s salary, that is on the backs of teachers, which is not ethical, and it’s not our money. So what can we do? Ownership is a way of trying to navigate to a win-win: People can build wealth, quit rates can go down, company cultures can improve, productivity can go up, performance can improve, and the teachers are better off, just like the workers.

Any S&S employee who read this is probably scratching their head, wondering how it is possible that the company isn’t profitable when Jonathan Karp has touted the exact opposite. It is impossible to improve employee culture when there are conflicting messages about how the company is performing. It is also not a morale booster, which means productivity inevitably takes a nosedive.

Here’s the thing. Most book publishing companies aren’t all that profitable. The margins are terrible, people overpay for books, and no one’s frontlist can sustain a company (the backlist accounts for about 80% of sales). As with any company, the disparity between executive and junior employees’ pay raises questions. If complacency is the symptom, high pay and bonuses for the C-Suite are not the treatment.

Megan Greenwell: A publishing company is reliant on human capital in a way that maybe manufacturing isn’t. I’ve worked in journalism long enough to know finding efficiencies in industries like that often means restructuring, and that often can mean layoffs. And an employee owner isn’t going to get that big payoff if they get laid off. We would not invest in a company where the strategy is to get profit dollars up by firing people. We just wouldn’t do that. Then you’re talking about—and this isn’t going to happen in publishing, I don’t think—but in a more cyclical industry, the industry falls to pieces because the economy falls to pieces. Or another example would be a merger; if Simon & Schuster merged with a smaller company, there would be redundancies. Jonathan Karp would have to make some tough decisions, but how are people treated in those scenarios? How much notice, how much severance do they get? Running a company doesn’t mean that you’re not operating in free markets and things can’t happen. But we’re not buying into an investment thesis where we’re just going to go fire people to reduce costs.

They will absolutely lay off people if they are hard-pressed to find efficiencies.

Next:

Megan Greenwell: But there are always divisions that are underperforming, right? There may well be an imprint within Simon & Schuster that is not pulling its weight financially. Balancing things in order to maximize profits can often mean, “Well, this thing just isn’t working.” Yeah. That feels less controversial to me. If there’s a money-losing imprint, the board would say, “Well, how are we going to make this work?” But there is a view among some people that it’s like the slash-and-burn, pump-and-dump strategy. We wouldn’t do it, first of all; second of all, I’m not sure those opportunities really exist.

Megan’s question is excellent. Stavros’s answer is not. Shuttering an imprint means you will conduct layoffs. I’m not disputing that an underperforming imprint should remain intact, but don’t state that layoffs won’t occur and contradict yourself in your subsequent response. Internal politics are also involved in shuttering imprints, which we have recently witnessed in the industry. Further, some imprints are redundant, so call it whatever you’d like, but you’re still making cuts.

Megan Greeenwell: You talk a lot about how employee ownership is not just about the financial side, it’s also about having a seat at the table. But realistically, they’re tiny minority shareholders. So how does this help them get a seat at the table any more than they would through a union or a normal employee council, which a lot of companies have? It’s not like we don’t do employee ownership with union companies. To me, it’s about integrating ownership with information and transparency, with having people’s ideas and voices heard. That’s one question we sometimes get: “Why don’t you just do everything except the ownership? Why can’t you just do worker voice and financial literacy?” I think it’s the right thing to do. But also, I think the combination of a financial stake and a seat at the table is the magic of what makes the program work.

For most of us, generational wealth is hard to come by in book publishing. Employee ownership in a Big Five publisher won’t necessarily change that. Financial literacy should be offered to every employee, along with goals relating to how KKR and S&S plan on having people’s ideas and voices heard. One of the many reasons I love indie publishers is that people’s ideas and voices are listened to, whereas in corporate publishing, they are often overlooked.

My additional question is, what happens if employees of S&S unionize?

Megan Greenwell: You’re likely not going to get a 10-times return out of Simon & Schuster. What’s the best-case scenario for employee owners there, and what’s the path to getting there? I think the best scenario is that we see meaningful moves in employee engagement scores and the quit rate. I think people would agree, if those two metrics move meaningfully, it’s irrefutable that the culture has improved. The other part, from an employee perspective, is that they generate meaningful wealth for themselves, and it’s great for our investors. That’s the home run you’re always trying to hit: People are happier, they participate in the value creation, and investors did great. That doesn’t have to be a blowout deal. It can be a good deal and people can make a lot of money.

When you read the interview in its entirety (which you should), you’ll see that Starvos predicts the quit rate at S&S will reduce by 90%. It won’t because people move around in publishing to increase their salaries and procure better titles. Meaningful wealth is great in theory but much harder in practice, especially in an industry where no one knows what will sell.

I realize that Pete Stavros had to give polished responses to the questions posed to him, but these are too polished. Anyone who has been in the industry long enough can see through all the corporate speak and begin to worry. I know I did.

End Notes:

