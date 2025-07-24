First, some fun news: I’m an adjunct professor! I’m teaching two classes at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Spring 2026: Writing for PR and Professional Writing. It’s been a longtime dream of mine to teach college. I’d love to teach more.

During my career, publicity plans for a book that was intended to be a bestseller looked like this: National Morning Show + The View + NPR (usually Fresh Air) + Print Reviews = Bestseller List. Sometimes, the plan included an excerpt in People Magazine. Here’s the first People Magazine cover story and excerpt I negotiated (at my son’s little league game):

Michelle Knight’s book, Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, A Life Reclaimed (I came up with the subtitle!), debuted at #1 on The New York Times bestseller list in 2014. In addition to People Magazine, I booked her appearances on Dr. Phil, Dateline, the Today Show, and other media outlets. The campaign was flawless. It would probably never happen today.

In 2014, Twitter was where traditional media coverage took off. Instagram was still pretty tame, and TikTok didn’t exist. Substack was just a twinkle in the newsletter god’s eye. Back then, publicists had a firm grasp on what they needed to do for a book to gain enough sales velocity to land on various bestseller lists, including the NYT, USA Today, WSJ, and Publishers Weekly. Today, that path is split into many directions, and I’m not sure publishers have caught up.

Fiction has always been tricky for publicists, but with book reviews in major newspapers disappearing and book coverage in print magazines relegated to a page (if that), bestselling titles are reliant on great marketing, a solid author platform, and reaching rabid readers. No one knows this more than romance and romantasy authors, who are exceptional at connecting with their fans, retaining them, and gaining new ones. When traditional publishers sign indie romance authors like Vi Keeland (I’m a fan), it’s because the author has worked hard to create a loyal online fandom that translates into big sales. Keeland even has a Facebook fan group called “Vi’s Violets” where she announces new books, appearances, and does cover reveals. Cover reveals in traditional media outlets are fine, but authors will get more mileage by doing it themselves on social media or, as I’ve noticed more recently, in their newsletters. Why bang your head against the wall trying to get traditional media to pay attention when you know they won’t?

Linear (non-cable, non-streaming) television is on life support. The morning shows don’t have the audiences they once did, and book sales don’t pop the way they used to when authors make an appearance. The way the morning shows, sans CBS Mornings, get readers’ attention is by creating book clubs. It’s their way of covering books without really covering books. Occasionally, Good Morning America and the Today Show will publish book listicles on their respective websites, but that’s a minor blip in an attention economy. Still, publishers want their publicity directors to go pitch lists to the morning show producers, which goes something like this: You have about 30 minutes max to flip through titles, so you can’t pitch all of them. You point out the big books, try to sell them on a smaller book or two, and go on with your day. The longer you do PR, the more you realize how many books to skim during the meeting. Frankly, publicity directors should meet with newsletter writers with a substantial subscriber base because they’d get more mileage out of that.

There’s a delicate balance in traditional media between wanting your author to get a prominent print feature and/or a television interview and readers feeling like they’ve seen enough in said interviews so they don’t need to buy the book. I often think about this on the rare occasion when I know who Joe Rogan or Alex Cooper (“Call Her Daddy”) has on their podcasts. Rogan interviews people for close to three hours, and let me tell you, it’s like a marathon. I’m sure Rogan moves some books, but that is an incredibly long time to listen to a guest. If the book is an extension of the guest, are you willing to part with $30 to buy it? I’m not sure. Conversely, I think “Call Her Daddy” interviews are exactly as long as they should be, and you get the gist by watching clips on Instagram or TikTok. It wouldn’t be a far-fetched idea for Alex Cooper to start her own book club…and it would work. A similar conundrum is when an author is the subject of more than one lengthy profile. First, you must assume that said profile is behind a paywall. Strike one. Then, you, the publicist, must ensure the author talks about their new book just enough to intrigue readers. If they say too much, people may feel they already know the book. Strike two. And, finally, if the piece doesn’t perform well for the media outlet in terms of clicks, shares, and comments, good luck finding it on their homepage. Strike three.

While nonfiction can be easier to pitch, it’s still competitive to book authors in legacy media unless they are a celebrity. Bonus points if they are a celebrity with ties to the network. Extra bonus points if they are a journalist ON a network (I’m looking at you, Jake Tapper and CNN). Although I will not accept any slander from NBC News Now, as that’s what’s playing on my “smart” refrigerator’s TV, and they regularly have author interviews. Still, it’s a crapshoot whether those appearances sell books.

A lot of nonfiction is dependent on the news cycle, which is not an innovative approach to publishing, as we have been living in an increasingly urgent news cycle since 2016. It’s always smart for publicists to keep a list of experts who can speak to a breaking news topic. As you’ve probably noticed, there have been many aviation experts on cable news networks of late. Producers have their information on hand so they can book quickly. Scientists, doctors, lawyers, political analysts, etc., are people you want book producers to know. As old school as that sounds, it’s true. Still, a three-minute segment with an expert, even when their book is featured, does not sell a large number of copies. It does, however, elevate the author’s name and hopefully adds to the book's recognition.

NPR remains one of the best publicity vehicles available, but I worry about how the defunding of public media will impact it and its affiliates. We now know that CBS has cancelled Colbert in advance of Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount—and therefore, CBS. Today, Skydance announced they will eliminate DEI from Paramount companies. One must wonder what Gayle King thinks about that. The View is currently being threatened by this administration, which probably means ABC will tell the ladies to tone it down. They have just settled a multi-million-dollar lawsuit with Trump, and I doubt they want to deal with another one. When legacy media is under scrutiny, there’s a vibe shift, and it’s not great for book publishing. If I’m being honest, I haven’t seen huge returns on legacy media coverage of authors over the past few years. Where does that leave us?

I know I harp on this a lot, but authors need platforms. It’s especially becoming non-negotiable if you want a shot at being interviewed on podcasts. I’ve previously written about how social media trends often drive legacy media. That won’t change any time soon. One of many staggering statistics I read today was that YouTube’s ad revenue for Q2 was up 13%, bringing in $9.8 billion. If you didn’t already know this, YouTube accounts for over 12% of all TV viewing.. Legacy media outlets are laying off employees because ad dollars have dried up, while YouTube is generating significant revenue because many people—especially Gen Z—watch videos and shows on the platform. I can guarantee they are not watching network morning shows.

As much as I think some publishers will change, they don’t. One reason is that many authors still hold antiquated notions about what publicity is and how it can validate them. Let me be clear: Just because an author has a certain amount of media hits, including reviews, doesn’t mean their book is selling well. Yet, time and again, authors want the same thing: reviews. I will die on the hill that most reviews don’t sell books unless there is a cluster of positive ones right around a book’s publication—case in point: A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst. I had to finally buy it yesterday because my “rule of three” was in effect: If I see a book covered in three different places on the same day or in the same week, I buy it. A Marriage at Sea is everywhere, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it got nominated for awards. USA Today, Elle, The New York Times, The Week, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, The San Francisco Chronicle, MSN, The Washington Post, Vox, and various newsletters all gave the book rave reviews in a short period, creating critical mass. It may not be the book of the summer, but it’s pretty darn close. It’s rare for a book to garner that many reviews at pub date, but it’s a compelling, unique story told well (so I’ve read).

Authors, agents, booksellers, publicity departments, and publishers must re-examine what they do for books and why. There’s no reason to pitch ten people at the same publication! Sales departments can’t continue asking for confirmed publicity months in advance. General strategies don’t work. Specific strategies do. There isn’t a publicist I know who loves emailing a follow-up to legacy media for the fifth time to get silence in return. I’m not saying podcasts, newsletters, or other independent media is easier, but I’ve noticed a shift. Whereas publicists used to spend time cultivating relationships with legacy media, they now must focus on building relationships with independent media. That’s not to say legacy media relationships aren’t meaningful—they are—but no one can discount independent media (yes, Substack counts). It’s also essential to build a rapport with creators. They want to know you pay attention to what they do. One of the reasons I have a high response rate with podcasts is because I always mention, in detail, a previous episode and what I liked about it. Add that to the pile of invisible work some publicists do.

The most important thing I want to impart is that different isn’t “bad.” If the media landscape and social platforms have evolved, so have readers, and you have around three seconds to grab their attention. What will you do?

