Confidantes,

Welcome to the Book Therapy thread.

This community is for paid subscribers, and the goal is to create a safe space where you can ask questions about the publishing industry/process, book publicity, and marketing. It’s also a space where you can share what you’re worried about in book publishing.

Post your questions in the comments, and I will answer them throughout the day & weekend.

ONE MORE THING: If there are topics you’d like me to write in-depth about, suggest them! I can’t promise I’ll get to all of them, but I will consider all the topics people send: publishingconfidential@gmail.com

Some rules:

-Be respectful to me and others. Everyone’s experience is different. Be kind. Unkind comments will not be tolerated.

-If I don’t know the answer to something, I will tell you and provide a resource where you might find the answer.

-Please don’t use the comments to self-promote. That’s not what this thread is about.

-There’s no such thing as a stupid question. We don’t know what we don’t know!

-Please be patient. I’ll pop in and out to answer you.

-The more context you provide, the better response I can give you.

-Please allow me the weekend to answer your questions.

-I have the least experience in YA and kid’s books, so I don’t feel comfortable advising that territory.

Ready? Go!

-Kathleen