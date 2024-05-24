Confidantes,

Welcome to the Book Therapy thread.

This community is for paid subscribers, and the goal is to create a safe space where you can ask questions about the publishing industry/process, book publicity, and marketing. It’s also a space where you can share what you’re worried about in book publishing.

Post your questions in the comments, and I will answer them throughout the day & weekend.

Some rules:

-Be respectful to me and others. Everyone’s experience is different. Be kind. Unkind comments will not be tolerated.

-If I don’t know the answer, I will tell you and try to provide a resource where you might find it.

-Please don’t use the comments to self-promote. That’s not what this thread is about.

-There’s no such thing as a stupid question. We don’t know what we don’t know!

-Please be patient. I’ll pop in and out to answer you.

-The more context you provide, the better response I can give you.

-Please allow me the weekend to answer your questions.

-Try to limit your questions to one comment so I can keep track of them and be fair to others with questions.

-I have the least experience in YA and kid’s books, so I don’t feel comfortable advising that territory.

-Due to the volume of emails I receive, I cannot answer individual questions when emailed.

-This is a community effort, so others may chime in with their own knowledge.

Ready? Go!

-Kathleen