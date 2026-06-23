Hello! I’m happy to announce that all graduations, proms, and other ceremonies/celebrations have concluded. As I was in the midst of a very busy spring, I kept thinking about how time is our most valuable commodity, and we never seem to have enough of it. If you’re Gen X like me, you were probably taught to go-go-go all the time. What I’ve discovered by doing that is that I don’t have time for myself. Now that I am embarking on writing a book (more on that soon), I want to know how I’ll get it done. That’s why I jumped at the chance to have time management expert Laura Vanderkam write a guest post on how to do something big. Her book is called BIG TIME: A Simple Path to Time Abundance, and you can buy it here.

We have big goals. We also have jobs, families, and other responsibilities. So many of us wind up telling ourselves that ambitious undertakings like reading War and Peace, or all the works of Shakespeare, or listening to all the works of Bach, will need to wait until life calms down — whenever that might be.

But after studying thousands of people’s schedules, and experimenting with practices myself as part of writing my new time management book Big Time, I believe it’s possible to make time for big projects, even in a busy life. The key is to break the big project into tiny steps, then make those tiny steps into habits over a long period of time.

Now, at this point, you might be skeptical. You’ve read plenty about habits, and habits, like New Year’s resolutions, have a way of imploding after initial enthusiasm. But when we dream big and plan small enough, we move out of the realm of who is disciplined and who isn’t, and into the truth that many small things are quite easy to do. I’m guessing you have brushed your teeth every day for decades. Or at least you have brushed your teeth twice a day for the past 361 days. Here’s a fun fact: War and Peace has 361 extremely short chapters. Reading each takes about the same time as a good twice-daily brushing and flossing. If you’ve brushed your teeth for 361 days, you could likewise read a chapter a day in War and Peace without drawing from any extra well of discipline — and finish in a little less than a year.

That’s the approach I’ve taken over the past few years to finish several big projects, like reading War and Peace and listening to all of Beethoven's works, while managing the circus of running my business and raising five children. If you’d like to try something big, here’s a three-step process to make it fit in your life, too.

1. Choose Well

The first step to undertaking a long journey is making sure the destination is somewhere you want to go. Sometimes you know because it’s something you’ve always wanted to do, like reading all of Shakespeare if you’ve got a thing for Elizabethan literature.

But often, I think people don’t stick with long-term projects because they don’t actually want to do them. They sound good in theory, but don’t feel appealing in the doing. I am not a movie person, so I won’t spend a year watching through a list of the 100 greatest movies of all time, though a film buff might love that.

So consider carefully. Do your research. If you think something like reading all the works of Jane Austen or Robert Caro might be fun, look at what that would entail. Have others done it? What have they discovered? Would you want to do this daily in your life?

One gut-check question to ask about any long-term project is, “Would I do this on vacation?” People who are excited to train for races, for instance, generally figure out how to run on vacation. Maybe not daily, but they tend not to take a week completely off, and more importantly, they aren’t looking toward that vacation as a guilt-free chance to get a week off.

For something to be doable long-term, you will need to be willing to call upon your problem-solving abilities to find ways to do it on days that aren’t normal for some reason. You can’t be using your problem-solving abilities to look for reasons not to do it.

Not every day will be great, but you want the day-to-day experience to be enjoyable. And you also want to have a fairly clear finish line. “Getting in shape” doesn’t work in this way. “Read the 37 plays generally attributed to Shakespeare” does.

2. Define your steps and create your calendar

Once you have dreamed up a big project that seems exciting, if it is not already broken down for you (e.g., 361 chapters in 361 days), you’ll need to break this down into an appropriate number of steps that will make it doable for your life.

How much time could you sustainably devote to your project? I like thinking of how much time I could do daily, because daily steps are easy to remember. If you are aiming for daily, don’t think about how much time you could find on a perfect day. Think about a day when you have to leave work early to pick up a sick kid, or a day when you’re traveling for work and have back-to-back meetings. How much time could you devote to your project on a day like that? If you’ve got a busy life, most sustainable habits can’t take more than 30 minutes a day, and many should take less. I can listen to 30 minutes of music in the car, but with reading, I can generally only guarantee about 15 minutes.

Once you’ve figured out how much space you’re aiming for, you can decide how many steps you’ll need to take to finish your journey. The smaller the step, the easier this will be to fit into life, though the longer the overall project will be. If you want to see games in all 30 of the major league baseball parks, but you only get 2 weeks off work per year, this will take more time than if you have a flexible schedule. But it’s probably still doable, and in either scenario you’ll need to map out a plan for getting to all those places.

If you’re lucky, there might already be a calendar out there. I’ll admit that one reason I listened to all the works of Beethoven in 2025 is that I found a 366-day calendar online called “The Complete Beethoven”1 with links to chosen recordings. A good calendar can keep you from foundering. Many an eager Christian has tried to read the Bible in a year, only to get lost in Leviticus. At a steady pace, you don’t reach Jesus and the New Testament until fall. That’s why wise shepherds have created calendars that combine daily readings from the Old and New Testament to keep people interested.

Creating a calendar takes time, but it multiplies the chances of success. If a few days are tedious, a calendar keeps your eye on the goal. When I read all the works of Jane Austen in 2023, I struggled with Mansfield Park. But at a pace of 10 pages a day, I knew I would finish this 439-page book exactly 44 days after I started.

To make sure your calendar is doable, test drive it for a few days before you officially start your project. If you’ll be reading all the works of Virginia Woolf over a long stretch with a target of 20 minutes per day, read for 20 minutes a day for a week without it “counting.” This will help you see if the plan works with your life. If it does, you’ll have confidence you can finish It.

3. Persist and reward yourself

A calendar is easier to stick with than a vague goal. In 2024, I wasn’t just listening to Bach here and there. I knew that on February 12th I would listen to BWV 43, a 21-minute cantata; BWV 589, a 5-minute organ piece; and BWV 590, a 12-minute organ piece. If your days are tightly scheduled, identify the exact time you will take your small steps. Early is good. Identify a backup slot in case the first slot is taken away from you. Keep the steps small enough that if you miss a day for some reason, taking two steps on another day won’t feel overwhelming.

If you’ve chosen well and done your test-driving, persistence should feel doable. After all, you brushed your teeth today, right? If you are a coffee drinker, you procured a cup of coffee and drank it. These things don’t take zero time, but you did them, and you will do them tomorrow too. You don’t belabor if you are going to do them. It’s just a matter of when. This is how we stick with things long term.

Indeed, if your steps are small enough, some days will feel almost too easy. War and Peace has chapters that are two pages long. But I’d suggest resisting the urge to race ahead (at least until you can see the finish line — I read the last 50 pages of Pride and Prejudice in one gulp). The problem with racing ahead is that then you might be tempted to skip days, and then you can lose momentum. Better to keep going with just a little more than nothing, knowing that the difference between nothing and a little more than nothing is cumulatively great. You don’t attempt more on easy days, so you can ask yourself for the same step on harder days. Time then keeps its promise that you will finish exactly when the calendar says you will.

There’s no need to get discouraged on the ho-hum days. It’s human nature to be more enthusiastic at the start and end of things. People make motivational posters with the saying “A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step,” but I don’t think we need motivational posters about the first step. It’s around the 568,675th step when people forget why they started or get fixated on how far they have to go. So don’t think about that. Time passes one way or another. Just walk the mile you’re in, just like you’d walk any other mile, and also know that it is often in the mushy middle when moments of magic happen. So watch for them — like a timely match-up in War and Peace between the weather in occupied Moscow and outside your door — and then think about how you might nudge yourself along.

If you’re the sort who likes to know others are on a journey with you, then recruit friends. Feel free to reward yourself, such as by seeing a performance of a Shakespeare play after you’ve read a few. You could gamify steps, giving yourself $10 in your treat budget for every 10 chapters you read in War and Peace. When I listened to all the works of Bach, I rewarded myself by singing in a performance of the B-Minor Mass, which was a bucket list goal for me.

Adding four hours of rehearsals to my week was a big ask, but it felt doable for a reason suggested by a fascinating study from Cassie Mogilner Holmes, Zoe Chance, and Michael I. Norton.2

In an experiment, some subjects were assigned to edit the essays of at-risk students. Others could leave the lab early; that is, they got a windfall of free time. But curiously, in the follow-up surveys, the folks who spent time editing essays were less likely to view time as scarce, and more likely to say they had time to spare. Feeling like you have accomplished something meaningful can make time feel more abundant.

So it goes for big journeys. When you have time to read War and Peace, you realize that you simply can’t be the kind of person who’s starved for time. You have tons of time, as evidenced by the fact that you have read War and Peace. It’s just our little secret that reading War and Peace only takes a few minutes a day over the long haul. Our rational brains don’t need to know that. Instead, we can simply experience big time and love what it makes possible.

1. https://completebeethoven.com/

2.https://www.anderson.ucla.edu/documents/areas/fac/marketing/mogilner/Mogilner_Chance_Norton_Giving_Time_6.pdf

Laura Vanderkam is the author of seven time-management books and the host of two podcasts. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, and Fortune. She lives with her family outside Philadelphia.