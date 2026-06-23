Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Lauren Gambill MD MPA's avatar
Lauren Gambill MD MPA
9h

This is really great. Currently on vacation and that part felt especially relevant!

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Vanessa's avatar
Vanessa
11h

Thanks Laura and Kathleen, this is helpful and came to me at the perfect time! 🙏

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