I hope everyone had a nice holiday weekend. We were sweltering at the Jersey Shore. I’m grateful I have a pool, but if I’m being honest, it didn’t help cool me off in 107-degree weather! I’m heading to Rhode Island today to spend some time in Newport with my daughter. She leaves for Salve Regina University in two months, and I can hardly believe it. In other news, I started reading Whistler by Ann Patchett over the weekend, and I can’t put it down. It’s my first time reading her work.

In today’s newsletter, author and TEDx speaker Emily Lynn Paulson wrote about promoting fiction in a fragmented landscape. I think it will resonate with many of you.

Emily’s new book, The Revenge Party (published May 12), is a feminist psychological thriller about manipulation, female alliances, political power, and the stories women tell to survive. Set against the backdrop of image management, influence, and social warfare, it asks: what happens when institutions fail to hold powerful men accountable—and women stop playing nice? Order your copy here. Emily’s essay is below the book’s image.

Promoting Fiction When Everyone Is Tuned to Something Different

The first thing I learned when I moved from promoting nonfiction to fiction was that nonfiction comes with a built-in conversation.

Memoirs about multilevel marketing, sobriety, and the other stories women get sold about success do not require quite as much explanation. People may agree with them, argue with them, feel implicated by them, or feel seen by them, but they usually understand where to put them. The subject gives people a way in.

Even eight years ago, when I wrote my first memoir, and then a few years later when I wrote a nonfiction book about Multilevel Marketing, book promotion felt more centralized: a review in the right place. Maybe a morning show segment or a splashy launch event. A handful of media hits that suggested, implicitly or explicitly, that this is a subject people are talking about. I was asked to write byline articles and appear on podcasts about substance use disorder and cult behavior because those were easy to ask for and easy to read about, whether or not anyone had picked up the book. The topic could essentially travel ahead of the book or without it at all.

For fiction, that is not necessarily the case. You have to create a topic out of the book that people will be interested in, because there are thousands of niche newsletters, BookTok subcultures, Reddit threads, podcasts, Discords, celebrity book clubs, local bookstore communities, library holds, Substack essays, Facebook groups, oh my! So, as a debut fiction author now, I keep encountering a version of the same advice: be everywhere. Which feels less like a strategy than a panic response.

We are told, directly or indirectly, that the answer is simply to post more and pivot faster. Make reels! Make TikToks! Start a newsletter! Be funny, but not too unserious. Be vulnerable, but not messy. Be strategic, but authentic. Talk about the book, but not so much that people get tired of hearing about it. Also, somehow, write another one. Sound good?

There is some practical truth in the need to show up. As an author, I participate in the public life of my books. The myth of the writer as a mysterious figure who delivers a manuscript and disappears sounds nice, but I don’t think it’s realistic, especially not today.

But “be everywhere” is not a plan, and it is painful.

Instead of asking which platform I should master this week or how I can contort myself to fit whatever the algorithm rewards today, I’ve started asking a better question: what is the bridge between this book and the reader most likely to care?

What are people already talking about that this novel actually has a right to join?

For a domestic thriller, the obvious hook may be betrayal or revenge, but the deeper conversation might be marriage, ambition, motherhood, friendship, or the strange performance of being a woman in public. A romance might be sold on the couple, but travel because it gives readers joy, escape, longing, or the radical pleasure of a happy ending.

When I think about promoting The Revenge Party, for example, the plot is easy enough to describe: a wife and a mistress team up against the powerful man who betrayed them both. That is the premise. But the reason I think readers respond to it is not just the twists. It is because so many women are sick of watching men in power evade accountability, reinvent themselves, and rely on everyone else’s silence to survive. The book is fiction, but the frustration is very real.

The point is not to turn every novel into an issue book. Fiction should not have to justify itself by pretending to be a TED Talk with characters. Sometimes the point of a novel is that it is delicious, or terrifying, or funny, or so tense you ignore your family for two hours. And that, in itself, can be the promotional point: understanding what hunger the story satiates. Plot matters, obviously, but plot is rarely the only reason someone texts a friend, “holy shit, you need to read this.”

The best fiction promotion, to me, feels less like shouting and more like matchmaking. It says: here is the kind of experience this book offers. Here is the conversation it might join, or the feeling it might leave behind. Here is who might press it into someone else’s hands.

That is a more generous model than “authors must become influencers,” and, frankly, a more sustainable one. Most authors did not become writers because they wanted to become full-time content strategists, me included. Many of us are willing to work hard for our books, but what becomes demoralizing is the sense that effort must be constant, public, involve dancing or singing, or anything other than the one thing we actually want to do, which is write.

Promoting fiction differently might mean identifying five or six true angles instead of repeating one tagline everywhere. It can mean treating podcasts, newsletters, bookstores, libraries, book clubs, and social media not as interchangeable promotional boxes to check off, but as distinct communities with their own ways of talking about books and of approaching them.

The novel is still one of the few art forms that asks someone to sit alone and imagine deeply. The strange part is that we now have to promote that slow, private experience in a fast, public, splintered world.

So while this makes fiction promotion more difficult, it can also make it more interesting. A novel can travel sideways, discovered by a bookseller, a newsletter writer, a librarian, a TikTok creator, a podcast host, a book club, or one reader who posts one sentence that makes five other people place a hold. That path is less predictable, but not necessarily smaller.

So maybe the future of fiction promotion is not one big spotlight, but learning how to tune the same book to different frequencies. Because readers are still out there, they are just tuned to different stations.

The work is not to shout louder on every channel, but to make the signal clear enough that the right people can hear it.

Emily Lynn Paulson is an author and TEDx speaker who examines the messy truths beneath polished lives and the power structures that sustain them. She explores these themes in Highlight Real: Finding Honesty and Recovery Beyond the Filtered Life, Hey, Hun: Sales, Sisterhood, Supremacy, and the Other Lies Behind Multilevel Marketing, and the psychological domestic thriller The Revenge Party.

Her work has been featured on the Today Show and in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Seattle Times, and the Chicago Tribune, as well as on Next Question with Katie Couric and The Tamron Hall Show. She lives in Central Oregon with her husband and their five children.

You can follow her essays and commentary on culture, power, and modern life on her Substack, The Outsider Scoop.