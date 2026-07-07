Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Lilah Wise's avatar
Lilah Wise
3d

Thank you Emily! What a great read. A breath of fresh air as I begin thinking about promotion for my novel!!

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
3d

Love this. 💝 Matchmaking is definitely a more sustainable approach to book promotion for most of us. The challenges I observe for most of my clients (and myself) is the difficult work of honestly identifying the attributes of the person our book is a match for and where to find them.

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