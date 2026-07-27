Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April Henry's avatar
April Henry
2d

I have to pick up a copy for my daughter - Sadie.

Reply
Share
Kathy Gallegos Rhinehart's avatar
Kathy Gallegos Rhinehart
2d

Rachel's point about the desire to be seen, needed, and accepted transcends genre and reading audience. She touches on our desire for belonging. My goal, as a writer, is to capture the real emotions of my story so the reader is walking with me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathleen Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture