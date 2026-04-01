Allison Winn Scotch occupies a rare place in my life: She’s been an “internet friend” since our similarly-aged children were much younger, and I feel like I can confide in her if I’m going through something. I hope we can meet in person someday, but until then, Allison generously offered to write a guest post (writing this newsletter while “going through it” is not easy) to ease my workload a bit.

About Allison:

Allison Winn Scotch is a New York Times bestselling author of ten novels. Her eleventh, THE INSOMNIACS, will be published on April 14th, 2026. She lives in Los Angeles with her family and their dogs.

You can order her new book here.

Authors, come close. Closer. Even closer. I need to whisper this into your ear, something that it feels like almost no one is saying to you these days: I want to tell you that it’s healthy, at least healthier, as healthy as one can get in this industry, to take a step back and be slightly less emotionally invested in your book launch and ensuing book trajectory.

Stop.

Don’t delete this email.

Don’t run to my Threads account and send me a hate post. Seriously, hear me out.

I’ve been writing and publishing books for nearly twenty years. My eleventh book, The Insomniacs, will be published in just two weeks. (Smash that pre-order button if you are so inclined!) I’ve had every emotional reaction and relation to book launches and trajectories that an author can have. And about six years ago, my relationship to book promotion shifted, and I think it has benefitted my mental health and my work. Before I dive in, I also want to offer a caveat: my thoughts are primarily aimed at traditionally published authors. I have no doubt that independent authors do not have the luxury of ever easing their foot off the gas, so please know, as with all things, I would never presume to make my stance universal.

Here’s what happened and how I got there:

1) In my early years of publishing, I wanted to be involved in every aspect, every detail. We’ve all been told to treat our career as a business, and despite what I’m about to say next, this is one of the truest things you will be told. (The other truest thing is that despite everything you will learn, you still have almost no control over how your book performs. More on that next.) I asked my agent every question about the business end that you could think of, such that I was as well-versed in the publishing side as I was in the editorial side. For years, I ran a popular blog called Ask Allison, where people emailed me with industry and craft questions, and I shared whatever information I had accrued. This is real legwork that every author should do: I don’t know that any of the knowledge will actually shift the trajectory of your book, but I do think it makes you a savvier player in the industry, and that is always a good thing.

2) In those earlier years, we did not have access to real-time sales numbers. I was so fastidious and overly anal that there was, like, a covert phone number where you could call into Baker and Taylor (I think? Does anyone else remember this??) and get your daily sales total. I could do absolutely nothing about those sales totals, but knowing the number somehow made me feel in control over what was happening. (Reader, I was not in control over what was happening.) I remember calling in the first few days after my debut and hearing the automated voice tell me I had sold something like 313 copies, and I was like: WTAF?!? I had envisioned stratospheric success! I had already cast the movie in my mind! THREE HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN? The book had received a lot of early hype and eventually did perfectly fine, but it was my first brush with the dichotomy between author expectations and, well, real life. Every single author, barring a rare few, slams up against this reality.

3) My follow-up novel hit the New York Times list, defying what everyone (me included) had assumed would be a midlist book. But here’s the thing: the knowledge I’d gathered and the control that I wanted had basically nothing to do with it. In a feat that could not happen today, the book Time of My Life was picked to appear on the Today Show and in People magazine the same week, which were, at the time, the two biggest needle-movers. It was lightning in a bottle and pure luck. Back then (and I really do have a point in taking you through my publishing history), there were still media outlets that were sales- and course-changing, heavy-hitters. That stroke of good fortune changed my career, at least for a while, and it’s unlikely that an author today would experience such a turn of fate, barring true word-of-mouth sales, like with The Correspondent, or absolutely blowing up on TikTok.

4) By my fourth book, I was flying high. I was still asking all the questions, still staying as informed as I could about the industry's inner workings. Still, I was confident that my place in the business – thanks in part to my commitment to learning everything, staying on top of my numbers, and engaging readers on my blog – was secure. Well, friends. That book tanked. Very well-reviewed. But did absolutely dismally due to a variety of things out of my control. (I was able to eventually get those rights reverted and republish it, which is another example of why being well-informed can help your bottom line.) But that’s when I started to think: Wait one damn minute. The effort I put in here did not equal the result I wanted. Maybe I need to recalibrate. It was also the first indication of what was to come about the vast divide between people who engage with you online – my blog readers, of which there were many – and people who go out and actually buy your book. (Is that a spoiler alert for my feelings on social media? Yes, it is.)

5) I won’t bore you with all the trials and tribulations I stumbled through to regain my footing within the industry. There were a lot. But the question I kept running into again and again was: how much control do I really have over my books’ successes, and if the answer is very little, how can I not only make peace with that but also use it to my advantage?

6) In the middle of all of this, sometime around maybe 2018-2019, America was going through constant political crises, and I noticed that whenever I checked Twitter, I had a physical reaction to the stress of reading the news. A pit in my stomach, my skin growing flushed, my pulse accelerating. I’ve never been a particularly anxious person, so it took me a beat (longer than it should have) to recognize that this was anxiety. I was back to writing books by then and noticed a parallel: whenever I hopped on Goodreads or checked my sales numbers, I would literally have the same physical reaction as when I checked in on the state of affairs in our country. I was still using Goodreads to log my reading habits at the time, and I started holding my hand over my little profile on the right-hand side so I couldn’t be upset by any ratings that popped up. Even if it was a perfectly fine rating! Even if people were loving my books. The anxiety of anticipating seeing those ratings triggered me, as if I were reading about the upcoming election.

7) Once I paid attention to my emotional reaction to something I could not control, I started recalibrating my relationship with how invested I was or could be in a book’s life after publication. I think some people will read this – or what I’m going to say next – and think that is pure privilege. I don’t check my sales numbers; I avoid reviews as much as one can in the internet age, and God knows that refreshing an Amazon ranking can send anyone into a spiral. But for me, it’s not about privilege: it’s the realization that as an author, my job is to write the very, very, very best book that I can. I will write until my knuckles bleed; I started and restarted the Insomniacs three times, throwing out the first 150 pages each time. I will weigh in on cover art and reach out to contacts to try to leverage press coverage. But I cannot, cannot control much beyond that. Understanding that isn’t privilege to me, it’s liberation.

8) In order to stay in this industry, your books, quite obviously, need to have some measure of success. But where I think a lot of authors lose themselves (to no fault of their own, truly) is that they believe that they alone can make a significant difference in the trajectory of their book. We are told to post on Instagram constantly, we are told to mine mailing lists, we are told to self-promote to the point where we all want to lock ourselves in a closet and weep. But again, with a few exceptions, I have yet to speak with any author friends whose constant reposts on their Instagram stories have made a significant dent in their sales figures. All this does is make so many of us feel like failures, and I know because I experienced it when I asked my blog readers to buy my fourth book, and they did not. I know because when I spent the day endlessly self-promoting online and refreshing my unchanged Amazon ranking, I wanted to scream. We absolutely must be our best and own advocates, but the truth is that once your book is out of your hands post-copyedits, there is typically (again, exceptions) nothing you can do to wildly direct where it goes from there. I don’t mean small bumps, which of course we can swing, but I mean a major shift in trajectory that justifies the sweat we are putting in.

9) I started to think of my life as a pie chart: my career is foundationally important to me. I am so, so very lucky to get to do this. But there are also so many other things that fill me up and bring me joy. I suspect that you feel the same. Your pets, your friends, your children, your mahjong game, your pickleball game, your own reading list, your Wordle streak (I’m currently obsessed with Pips), your search for the best lasagna recipe, your persistence in tackling your garden. My career, and the emotional fuel I gave it, simply could not make up a disproportionate share of my pie chart.

10) So I stopped using Goodreads entirely. I have not checked my sales numbers in I don’t know how long. (I realize that is controversial, and again, that is just what works for me. Knowing where and how you are selling is an important metric, and I’m not telling anyone to skip it just because I do for my own mental health. When sales figures need to be discussed, my agent and I do have that discussion. But day to day? No. Not helpful for me at all.) I am sent trade reviews from my publishing team, and every time, I still feel that rush of palpable anxiety, so I know that setting up these boundaries for myself is the correct one. I write my manuscript, I collaborate with the most open of minds with my editor and agent, and then, once the book is past the stage where I can do anything about it, I try to let it go. I will absolutely post about it on social media because I am proud of my work (hey, this is my reminder again to please pretty please pre-order it?), but I think people who follow me are just as interested in my life and views as they are in my writing, so I’m not going to post forty stories a day about my book release. I already know that I’ll feel disappointed and possibly embarrassed if all my self-promo just becomes screaming into the void, and I’d much rather engage organically with people, which will ideally make them curious about my writing. But you know what? It may not. And it’s just another thing I don’t have control over.

11) This has gotten long. In truth, I’m procrastinating on working on my next manuscript. So I’ll summarize with this, in case anyone else finds it helpful: I care very much about my career and my books and my characters and my readers. I want my books to do well, stratospherically well, because that helps ensure my next contract, and I always want to have the option to write more books, tell more stories, and well, earn a living (obvi). But by taking a step back emotionally, I’ve supported my mental health, which has been just as critical in bolstering my longevity in this industry. And I don’t believe that this step back has in any way hampered any one of my book’s trajectories over the past six or seven years. I’ve filled my life with my work, yes, but also with so many other things that bring me joy from my pie chart. I can’t control whether my novel is picked for a book club, gets prime advertising or marketing, is a lead title, or gets major reviews. I can work my fucking ass off on the manuscript, treat my career with the respect it deserves, then live the rest of my life. Endurance in this industry is as important as anything else. And twenty years later, these boundaries are part of how I’ve endured.

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