Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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The Talking Bone: Rene Denfeld's avatar
The Talking Bone: Rene Denfeld
5dEdited

Thank you so much for this. My fifth novel is coming out soon, and I relate to everything Allison wrote, including the terrible anxiety.

In my case, my debut novel (The Enchanted) won fancy prizes, and sold well for a literary novel. But it was my second novel (The Child Finder) that was a success. Not at the same level as Allison, but it was a USA Today bestseller and a hot book for a time, and continues to sell.

My third novel was an education. It was heavily reviewed and promoted. Margaret fucking Atwood herself blurbed it. I had famous writers from around the globe promoting it on socials. It got so much more attention than the first two. And it tanked. No one wanted to buy it.

My fourth novel also did not sell well, and got few reviews.

So now my fifth (The Talking Bone) is coming out, and I've realized how much of this is outside my control. I see writers spending incredible amounts of time and money on self-promotion, and then blame themselves when it doesn't work. It feels like when our books fail, the industry blames us, but how much of this really has anything to do with us? We blame the surgeon for the health of the patient, even when the surgery was successful and done well.

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Emily Carpenter's avatar
Emily Carpenter
5d

I needed to hear this today, the day after my (7th) book launch. This is so comforting to hear. I've never been particularly adept at promoting and now it's just starting to feel embarrassing and senseless. I'm stepping back and recalibrating because I refuse to torture myself!!!

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