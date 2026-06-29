Happy 4th of July week! This is a quiet week in book publishing, so don’t expect quick responses to anything. As for me, I’m working all week in advance of a trip to Newport, RI, July 7-10, which will serve two purposes: A girls’ trip with my daughter, and an opportunity to take care of some things at Salve Regina University, which she is attending in the fall. And yes, time is moving too fast.

I’m publishing two newsletters this week. Andrea Bartz was kind enough to write today’s newsletter, and it includes great information. Read it, like it, share it.

About Andi:

Andrea Bartz is a journalist and the New York Times bestselling author of the Reese’s Book Club pick We Were Never Here, The Spare Room, The Lost Night, The Herd, and The Last Ferry Out, which came out in paperback on June 16, 2026. She lives with her girlfriend and pets in Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley.

You can order her new book here.

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I’m a thriller author, and on Substack, I write about secrets, lies, power plays, and mysterious forces at work.

No, I’m not talking about suspense fiction. I write about the publishing industry and the craft and business of being a traditionally published author.

When I launched the newsletter, Get It Write, in early 2024, I had a simple goal: to demystify a field that can feel like an opaque, mystical black box that runs on whispers and whims and some strange sorcery known only to a select few. In it, I share candid author interviews, my own learnings on the inner workings of the Big 5, and many of the surprises I’ve encountered as a full-time, bestselling author. (You can see why I’m obsessed with Publishing Confidential!)

One of my favorite Get It Write features is called Ask a Bookseller, a monthly column in which folks from amazing indie bookstores across the nation answer authors’ burning questions. It’s been a hit with my fellow writers, in large part because the business piece of book sales feels befuddling to many of us. (Once, someone from my publisher literally told me not to contact bookstores on my own: “The sales team prefers to handle all relationships.” Um?!)

Bookstore owners and employees, luckily, have been generous and candid—often expressing surprise that we authors don’t understand how the sellers’ side works. (It’s not like authors and bookshops need each other or anything!)

Below, I’m sharing a few learnings from a year of bookseller transparency.

To endear yourself to indie bookstores, be kind.

“‘Personal’ should be the priority in correspondence and reaching out,” says Matthew Goldman of The Common Good in Ellenville, New York. “It could be a handwritten postcard, it could be an email, but I almost immediately delete the long emails that are clearly blasted out to many bookstores. Just like your work is the most special thing to you in the world, so are our shops—we all want to be seen!”

And don’t drop the enthusiasm after securing shelf space or coordinating an event. Per Alyssa Flori of Book Around in Pawtucket, Rhode Island: “A bookstore agrees to stock your book? Share a post! Let your audience know! Tag the bookstore and thank them! Encourage your followers to support the bookstores where your book(s) can be found!” The bookstore/author relationship can be long-term and symbiotic if you nurture it for the long haul.

Finally, be respectful of booksellers’ time and many roles. “As booksellers (whether owners or passionate folks who work the counter daily) our interactions need to keep moving,” says Joanna Parzakonis of this is a bookstore / Bookbug in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “We love and appreciate words, especially those that get to the point with grace and clarity. Keep letters brief and visits respectful of our need to tend to customers and the steady physical needs of a store as a priority alongside our discovery of new work.” As the old saying goes: Be brief, be brilliant, be gone.

Events are a huge investment for stores.

Ordering copies, rearranging the store and setting up chairs, marketing the event, keeping staff on the floor late—book events are a lot of work for the average bookstore. So, of course, everyone’s hoping for a large turnout and a ton of books sold. “We really love them and are as nervous about them being great as you are,” says Claire Bone of Wild Sisters Book Co. in Sacramento, California. “We want the room filled just as much as you do and when turnout is lower than we hoped we also go home in disappointment.”

To that end, “if you are asking a bookstore to host you, it is your job to make sure there is a good audience for the event,” says Jules Wernersbach of Hive Mind Books in Brooklyn, New York. The bookstore’s event marketing puts your book In front of new people, both online and in-store, through its displays and social media promotion. “In a crowded market, this is valuable,” they add. “Do your part by working hard to bring people out to an event.”

And don’t stop there—remind attendees that this is a business, and showing up alone won’t keep the lights on! “I really wish that all authors would mention buying a copy of their book before/during/after the event [and] as much as possible,” says Alix Teague of The Bookworm of Edwards in Edwards, Colorado. “The best book sales at events that I’ve seen are the ones where authors thank the bookstore/show their love and appreciation for the store and encourage attendees to support the store and them by getting the book.”

Bookstores cannot possibly know about every book.

“I think most authors would freak if they saw how books are sold to bookstores,” admits author-turned-bookseller Paul Bradley Carr of The Best Bookstore in Palm Springs and The Best Bookstore in Union Square. “We have maybe an hour every season with each sales rep to hear about HUNDREDS of new releases from each of the big five publishers. Typically on a sales call, the first thing a rep will tell you to do on Edelweiss (the platform they use to share catalogs) is to click the ‘suggested’ filter—at which point all but maybe 100 key titles disappear. And maybe we get a minute to hear about each of them.”

Of course, most booksellers will go back and browse through other titles too, but it’s important to understand that being published by a major publisher doesn’t guarantee bookstore placement. That’s why publicity, marketing, bookstore relationships, and word-of-mouth are so important—booksellers need to hear about your title, and that quarterly pitch meeting might not do the trick.

Another truth bomb: Once your sales rep has pitched your book, the conversation is more or less over. “Imagine if publishers and booksellers discussed things like, ‘you returned these books, why do you think they didn’t sell well?’ or ‘you placed an order for this book, does it seem to be getting a lot of attention since you put it out?’ or ‘we see you often order books no earlier than 6 weeks after they’ve been released, is there a reason for that?’” Flori says. “Maybe, just maybe, if communication between booksellers and publishers went beyond initial pitches and quarterly sales reports, we’d be able to identify trends earlier on or get creative with ways to maintain consistent sales, which, hey, would be great for all of us!”

Now, sales reps are stretched as thin as everyone else in publishing; they work their butts off, and nobody’s calling them lazy or neglectful. But I think it’s important for authors to know that salespeople—like publicity and marketing teams—can’t possibly focus on your book as long as you can. All the more reason to savvily build those bridges yourself!

Because, in truth, authordom is a marathon, not a sprint. “I’ve seen many books gain traction over time,” Wernersbach says. “What works is word of mouth, and that is a slow process. A bookseller recommends a book to a reader, who then recommends it to a friend, who recommends it to an uncle, who recommends it to a neighbor. It takes a while. All of the small connections matter. Nurture those.”

ENTER TO WIN A COPY OF THE LAST FERRY OUT:

Andrea and her publisher have three copies of The Last Ferry Out to give away. If you’d like to enter, comment “The Last Ferry Out,” and I will choose winners at random.