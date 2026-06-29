Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Fisher's avatar
Fisher
2d

Great advice that I heartily endorse as a bookseller!

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Katherine E. Standefer's avatar
Katherine E. Standefer
20h

The Last Ferry Out!

Great piece.

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