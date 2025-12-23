Publishing Confidential

4d

Thanks, Sally for the great information and for reassuring me that it’s typical that authors don’t burn out their advance, which certainly was my case. However, I agree that did open many doors for me for teaching and speaking events and I certainly cherish those experiences because they help me embody the delicious by teaching it. Esalen Institute , Big Sur, CA for eight years and having my cookbook prominently displayed as you walked into the bookstore, often selling out before my hands on organic farm to table, “ improvisational Cooking for health and vitality” course began.

This was certainly the case and other local university opportunities to speak and work with students, train chefs, and teach at other centers and organic spas for personal growth and health.

Your post might actually inspire me to write another book, or at least update my gluten-free cookbook. Thank you, Sally.

Great post, thanks!

Thinking about long-term backlists, Random House published this year a graphic edition of Sister Helen Prejean’s 1993 eyewitness account of executions, Dead Man Walking.

Sr. Helen was 53 when the original was published and she has been on a “book tour” now for over 3 decades, and she’s still going. We’re taking the graphic version across the country in the coming year, after a short two-week “official tour.”

Dead Man Walking has now sold close to a million copies, and got a spruced up new issue on its 25th anniversary (with a foreword from Rev. Desmond Tutu and afterwords by Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins.)

All of this was helped by adaptations - a movie, a stage play, and an opera, but also by Helen’s never-waning energy about bringing her story to the widest audience possible.

