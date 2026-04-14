Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Hilary Beard's avatar
Hilary Beard
2dEdited

You are navigating a lot, a lot, a lot. I hope that rather than worrying about us, you will let these guest posts run and rest and take care of yourself and your loved ones. You don’t need to explain anything. We are grateful for all you’ve offered us and will still be here when you return. Seriously. We will. I mean it. ❤️

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Karla Jennings Wiesenfeld's avatar
Karla Jennings Wiesenfeld
2d

I'm glad to hear from George that you're presenting at our upcoming Atlanta Writers Conference, which is always high in positive energy. We're like DragonCon, but geekier, because we don't wear costumes and all we talk about is writing. Sounds like heaven, right? Because it is! You'll have a supportive, efficient staff to work with and loads of writers who respect you, so no worries, this business trip might actually revive you. I'm looking forward to meeting you.

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