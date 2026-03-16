Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy McHugh's avatar
Amy McHugh
1d

Wow. Simply wow. Your post hit me hard -- in a good way. I just turned 50. A few days after my husband and I dropped off our now 20 year old at college, he said he wanted a divorce. I'd been with him for 25 years. We have two daughters. The 20-year-old had stage IV high-risk neuroblastoma when she was 4. It destroyed me. After treatment she was legally deaf, infertile, had stage 3 kidney disease, stunted height and hair never grew back the same (the thing she hates most...).

I felt overwhelming guilt and blamed myself for not knowing sooner she was sick. Her care post-treatment was overwhelming. I held my breath, there was no cure if she relapsed. The rest of the world said, "You must be so happy it's over," but it was just beginning. I should've gotten help after she finished treatment but it felt selfish. My girls were 5 and 7 and been through so much. I believed I should focus my energy on them. My husband was a workaholic, I'm a teacher and wanted to write -- that's what I got an MFA for!

Resentment built and built. And Emily's senior year I was freaking out that someone would say mean things to her at college. She looked like she was in middle school. My tone was nasty to my husband. I didn't know who I was anymore. I wanted out. Of everything. Maybe even this planet.

So much of what you wrote I get so so much. Thank you for sharing. It makes me feel less alone. I have a piece being published in Vogue this week. I'm on the fence about sharing it because it will invite people to judge me. But your post makes me think -- let them judge.

And my favorite thing to say lately is, "There's nothing more dangerous than a 50 year old woman with nothing to lose..." xo

Reply
Share
3 replies by Kathleen Schmidt and others
Leslie Budewitz's avatar
Leslie Budewitz
1d

I need more coffee just reading this. :) You are amazing. Thank you for all you do for writers, authors, and others in the publishing sphere.

Reply
Share
105 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathleen Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture