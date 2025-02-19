I attempted a digital detox over the weekend, but it didn’t go as planned. By Sunday night, I told my husband that I wanted to vacation somewhere that would take away all my devices for the week. I’ve told several friends that my fantasy is to throw my phone into the ocean and never look back (yes, I know I could buy a new one—humor me). I’ve even told my therapist that I need to learn how to balance my media consumption to be aware of what’s happening without seeing every detail. A significant part of my job requires me to engage with media every day; to do so, I must stay informed about what’s happening in the world. I also need to pay attention to the media industry; what I’ve seen these past few weeks worries me.

Let’s provide some context. I’ve always been a media junkie, so my consumption is likely above that of the average person. Every morning, I skim through The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, NJ.com (for local news), Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter, Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources newsletter, Media Star (a newsletter that aggregates media stories), Wired’s morning newsletter (which does excellent work covering DOGE), Axios AM, the New York Post (old habits die hard), and several newsletters on Substack. Every night, I read stories in the New York Magazine app, more newsletters on Substack, and stories from other bookmarked media outlets. Never mind my subscriptions to Rolling Stone, Business Insider, Forbes, Fortune, Esquire, Vogue, Elle, and The New Yorker. Did I mention I have NBC News Now playing on my fridge’s TV as I work? It’s a lot, but it also means I have a firm grip on most media, which is why I’m worried.

Daily book coverage comprises less than 5% of the media stories I encounter. It’s rarely easy to find; you must keep scrolling or know which section to check. I believe most people in the industry acknowledge how limited book coverage is and that it’s unlikely to improve anytime soon. That’s a reality that has concerned me for a long time. My current worry is something more profound: the present administration is threatening press freedom, and while I anticipate there will be lawsuits (like the possibility of the AP suing the administration for excluding them from press briefings due to their refusal to acknowledge “The Gulf of America”), there’s also significant hesitation surrounding impactful headlines.

Furthermore, when news organizations like ABC settle with Trump or CBS hands over transcripts from 60 Minutes’ Harris interview, one must wonder where we are headed. This week, the Washington Post pulled an ad from two advocacy groups that called for Elon Musk to be fired from DOGE. Given the number of subscribers they’ve shed, turning down $115,000 in ad revenue was quite a choice. It is also symptomatic of a bigger problem: newsrooms bowing down to an administration that seeks retaliation on any media outlet that dare criticize them or embrace values they do not (DEI, anyone?). It is not the journalists’ fault but the C-suite's responsibility.

What concerns me about the above is how it will impact the publishing ecosystem. Which authors and books might miss out on coverage because a media outlet prefers not to draw attention to itself? What about the billionaire owners of some media outlets who hold government contracts for their other enterprises? What if the government defunds NPR and PBS (which was recently forced to close its DEI office)? If the book publishing industry believes the effects of all this won’t trickle down, they are mistaken. Granted, now more than ever, I expect some publishers to recommit to their respective missions of amplifying more diverse voices. However, they must not overlook the challenges facing the media industry. They also need to adapt to a landscape where independent journalism is flourishing. This is not to suggest that “traditional” media has no worth—it is indeed valuable. Yet, it has lost some of its shine due to its softened stances while the current administration creates turmoil.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to the current situation. Platforms are more crucial than ever but are also rife with too much political noise, except for TikTok and Instagram (mostly). Substack and other newsletter platforms are viable but demand significant effort to cultivate a readership. As long as authors recognize this, they can proceed and build. The main challenge in book publishing is securing coverage for authors without established platforms and relying on review visibility. My advice? Stay flexible. If you become too attached to getting reviews, you risk disappointment. There are still blog tours, podcasts, and newsletters that offer excellent avenues for book promotion. There are also book influencers. The main point is that alternative options exist when media conditions are unstable. Booksellers and other retail accounts must also realize this and adapt—as do agents, editors, and sales departments. I see the PR plans from some big five publishers, and not much has changed since I was in-house two years ago. I don’t blame publicists—they can only do so much. It’s not outlandish to state that publicity and marketing plans need an overhaul. I’ve written about that several times, except now it’s become more urgent to have a plan B.

My MBA brain suggests that book sales could be soft this quarter. It’s still early, but many people are anxious due to the chaos in Washington, and when that occurs, consumers typically spend less on non-essentials. I often look to the beauty industry for indicators because during the 2008 financial crisis, we witnessed the phenomenon known as “the lipstick economy.” This term refers to when consumers reduce spending, opting instead for affordable “luxury” items. In 2024, most beauty sales were sluggish, and the outlook for 2025 does not seem promising. Consumers are very price-sensitive, and tariffs on China will not help keep the costs low for beauty products. For the beauty industry to sustain itself, some things need to happen: innovation and aligning with consumers regarding their shopping habits and pricing. Book publishing would do well to follow this example.

Publishing is a sturdy industry that has survived wars, pandemics, economic uncertainty, and other challenges. Books are part of our lives' tapestry, and we need people to know they exist.

END NOTES:

What I’m Watching: If you haven’t watched Paradise on Hulu, you are missing out on a great show. It’s suspenseful and original. Sterling K. Brown is excellent as a Secret Service agent who tries to solve the murder of POTUS, played charmingly by James Marsden.

I’m also watching the new season of White Lotus. The first episode is a bit slow, but sinister things are happening! Also, please send me to the Four Seasons in Thailand (where this season was filmed).

What I’m Listening to: Casanova LLC by Julia Whelan. If you haven’t checked out her audiobook app Audiobrary, you should.

What I’m Reading: Jennifer Keishin Armstrong from

discovered someone used AI to write a 44-page biography of her—that is filled with misinformation. You can read about it here: