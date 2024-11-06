Today is difficult for many of us, and I hope people are giving themselves some grace in processing the election results. I wasn’t sure I’d write a newsletter this week, but today is a good day to remind people about the importance of books.

For centuries, books have outlasted elections, wars, and much more. People can pick up a book to escape, educate themselves, and evolve when the going gets tough. Even during a global pandemic, books were available as solace. This moment is no different.

Bookstores are still open. Warehouses are still shipping copies. Publishers are still acquiring. People are still reading.

Granted, there is work to do, and we, as literary citizens, must fight book bans and ensure children’s literacy is a priority. That must be our resolve. I believe in the fight, and I know many of you agree.

I believe in the power of books as a transformative medium. They are a place where people of all races, religions, genders, and sexual orientations can see themselves. Books can transport us to a different time and place or an alternate universe.

As someone who has worked in publishing through several elections, tragedies, and world events, I have never stopped believing in the power of the written word. Now, more than ever, we need books. We must ensure the freedom to read and keep moving forward. It won’t be easy; sometimes we will want to give up, but we can’t.

No matter what comes next, I believe in books.

-Kathleen