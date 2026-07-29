This is a strange newsletter to write because it is about…me. When I launched this newsletter over three years ago, all I knew was that I wanted to create a space where people could learn about the publishing industry, and where I could freely voice my opinion about all things book-related. I didn’t know if anyone would care, but I made a deal with myself to keep writing it, no matter what. Never in my wildest dreams did I think the newsletter would take off or that I would become someone others sought out for insights into the book industry. If I’m being honest, Publishing Confidential is my fifth child (behind my human and dog children), and I care about it more than you know. I’m so grateful for each subscriber, and I don’t take for granted that all of you are the reason why this newsletter is successful, so thank you.

A few months ago, Doug Seibold of Agate Publishing and I had a conversation about my courses and the possibility of me writing a book as an extension of the newsletter. I’m excited to announce that I am, in fact, writing a book, and some exciting things are happening with the Publishing Confidential Cohort.

Here is part of the press release that went out today:

Agate Publishing and Kathleen Schmidt, founder of Kathleen Schmidt Public Relations and author of the Publishing Confidential newsletter on Substack, today announced a two-part partnership: beginning in 2027, Schmidt’s Publishing Confidential Cohort classes will be offered through the Agate Publishing Academy, and Agate has acquired an untitled book by Schmidt based on Publishing Confidential.

Publishing Confidential has become one of the most closely read independent voices in book publishing, delivering candid analysis of the industry alongside actionable marketing and publicity advice that helps authors build long-term careers. The newsletter reaches tens of thousands of subscribers, including authors, agents, editors, media, publicists, and booksellers.

Under the partnership, the Publishing Confidential Cohort, Schmidt’s live, small-group classes where authors learn how publishing actually works and how to market themselves, will be integrated into the Agate Publishing Academy’s course offerings starting in 2027, tentatively retitled as “Publicity for Authors.” The Academy, Agate’s two-year-old training and certification venture, offers focused, affordable, and accessible courses taught by working publishing professionals, delivered through a blend of self-paced modules and live online group discussions.

The acquired book, to be published in 2028, will offer an insider’s look at how the publishing industry operates, paired with practical marketing and publicity guidance that authors can act on at every stage of their careers.

Here is the article in Publishers Weekly.

I’ll keep everyone updated on the launch dates for everything. I also want to acknowledge that I am in a position to do this without an agent, which is a privilege. I went with Agate because they are a great independent publisher whose values align with mine, and they offered me something the Big 5 could not by integrating my courses into their own publishing education program. I wasn’t looking for a big advance or a marketing plan with lots of bells and whistles. Instead, I was interested in a true collaboration, and could not be happier with Doug and his team. Side note: The only Big 5 publishers I worked for were Penguin and Simon & Schuster. I started my career at an independent publisher and went on to work for several of them. My favorite job was at Running Press in Philly (before Hachette bought them), so it made sense to join the Agate Publishing family.

When I pitched the story to Publishers Weekly, I was terrified that they wouldn’t care. I was wrong. It’s scary to put myself out there, knowing that I’m bringing a book to life. I’m going to share a lot of the process with you and how I’m preparing to market myself. I’m overdue for a rebrand anyway.

Some housekeeping:

I am still taking on clients for 2027. If you are interested in working with me, email me at kathleen@kmspr.com with information about your book and the services you are looking for.

Nothing about the newsletter will fundamentally change. If anything, there will be more content.

I’m thinking about what more I can offer paid subscribers. More to come.

Some of my services will change, but not in a bad way. I’m pivoting a bit to meet the demands of a new media landscape and how people find out about books.

No additional webinars or cohorts will be offered directly through me. My courses are moving to the Agate Publishing Academy in 2027. I will announce when you can register for them.

There will be preorder incentives, aka swag. Maybe other things, too.

In closing, thank you, readers, for being here and encouraging me. It means so much to me!

END NOTES:

What I’m Reading: Whidbey by T Kira Madden. I’m 200 pages in, and I really like it. It reads like a thriller (kind of), but delves deep into the human condition, identity, and how/if we ever resolve trauma. I’m oversimplifying the book. Don’t ever ask me for a blurb. Read this book.

What I’m Watching: I’ve been a little depressed lately, so I watched Toxic Love Story on Netflix. True crime always does the trick for me. There’s nothing gruesome in this documentary; it’s just absolutely bananas. It’ll make you feel so normal!

I also binged DTF St. Louis over the weekend, and loved it. Jason Bateman and David Harbour are excellent in it as a local weatherman and deaf interpreter who bond over their shared dissatisfaction with life. I’d put the series squarely in the dark comedy category, but it became profoundly sad towards the end, so “drama” probably fits best.

What I’m Listening To: I think people would be surprised to know that I am a huge Metallica fan. I’ve been listening to them a lot lately, along with Incubus, Tool, and Arctic Monkeys. People would probably be even more surprised to know that I enjoy death metal (Google it).