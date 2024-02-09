Hi everyone,

I try to be as authentic and transparent as possible in my posts, which is what I will do with this one.

The Good:

My business and newsletter are thriving. I finished my most recent (and last required) MBA class early and got an A. Happy things have been happening in my family.

The Other:

Depression is an unwelcome visitor who has come for a (hopefully) short stay. Since I am what they call a “highly functioning depressive,” it does not affect my ability to work or keep me in bed. For that, I am grateful. Right now, I have good and bad days, but it takes twice the energy to be “on” for everything I need to do to keep my life running. I have an excellent therapist who I see weekly, and I have been on medication for years with minor adjustments (tune-ups, if you will). I’m not sure what triggered this spat of sadness, but it makes writing the newsletter hard, so I am taking a week to do some restorative work. Many people go through this: You are going 100 miles per hour, hitting a wall, and need to slow down. It’s hard for me to slow down because I am all-or-nothing and hate disappointing people (that would be you, subscribers). Before writing this particular post, I considered an entirely different topic. It felt disingenuous.

This is how depression works: everything could be going right, and you hear people tell you positive things, but it feels like a boulder is sitting on top of your body. You'd never know my thoughts if you saw and spoke to me because I mask it well. I have to. I also have to make it very clear that depression doesn’t mean my work suffers or that I am incapable of being productive. It’s quite the opposite—I overcompensate by throwing myself into work to avoid the sadness. I ride the wave of depression because I know it will pass, and I will be okay.

I am taking a short intermission from writing Publishing Confidential and will be back at it the week of 2/19. I am not, however, taking an intermission from my company or clients. My focus remains there while I temporarily pull back from other things. It is okay to do that, and I hope if you are going through what I call “the depresso,” you give yourself some grace and know that tomorrow is a new day.

I am also writing this to encourage you to check on your friends—especially the ones who seem to have everything going for them. When you live in a society where it is easy to peg someone as “less than” because of mental health struggles, you will do anything to mask them. You may see a smile on someone’s face on Instagram, but you will never know the pain behind it unless you ask if they are okay.

The quality of this newsletter is more important to me than the quantity. If I can’t write good, informative pieces, I need a break, so I am sending this to all of you. I also want to write a few things for people who suffer from depression so they do not feel alone:

· It is okay to call it a day. Tomorrow is a new day, and you don’t know what will happen.

· Spring is close, and so is more daylight. We are a month away from Daylight Saving Time. March 10th is when we “spring ahead.”

· You are stronger than you think. It is exhausting to be strong, and I know you are tired, but you also have so much to offer the world.

· Depression lies. You are not weak. You are not “less than.” Your brain is just different.

· You are not alone. At the very least, you know I deal with depression, so that makes two of us.

· We are our worst critics. Try not to be critical of yourself while depressed. You can’t help when it comes on; you don’t know when it will leave (but it will leave), and you will be okay.

· If you had the choice, you wouldn’t feel depressed. Remember that, but don’t get frustrated by it. At the same time, if you are reading this and you know someone who is depressed, please don’t say: “Just smile,” “Get over it,” “Hang in there,” or “Things aren’t that bad.” Instead, text this: “I am thinking about you. You don’t have to respond, but I wanted you to know you are on my mind.”

· I know this is impossible for everyone, but try to shower daily, no matter what. It is one easy thing to accomplish. It's the same with making the bed, even if it is sloppy by your standards (my bed is sloppy, but made).

· Try not to judge yourself harshly.

· You are important to this world.

· Sitting in a dark room and watching stupid TV shows is okay.

· It is okay to ask for help. (I need to practice what I preach)

· Try not to doom scroll. Pulling back on social media on days when I need to reserve my energy for what matters always helps.

It is always my intention to remove the stigma around mental illness. By writing this, I hope I’ve done some of that.

I’ll be back soon.

Kathleen