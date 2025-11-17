Hello!

I was away on a reading retreat over the weekend (which I will write about this week), and although I had some downtime, I used the opportunity to jot down ideas for the newsletter in a notebook. One of those ideas was Marketing Mondays for paid subscribers. The idea is to tackle a book marketing topic at the beginning of every week. If there are marketing topics you’d like me to cover, email me at: publishingconfidential@gmail.com

This week, we are going to dive into NetGalley.

What is NetGalley?

NetGalley is a service where publishers and authors provide free digital copies of books to “NetGalley members” (like reviewers, bloggers, librarians, and booksellers) in exchange for reviews. For members, it’s a free way to get early access to books and audiobooks. For publishers and authors, it serves as a marketing tool to generate buzz, gather feedback, and establish social proof for their books before and after publication.

In some rare cases, media professionals may request a digital copy of a book.

Why do publishers use NetGalley?

The hope is that some buzz will be created around a book. Around 650,000 reviewers, book trade professionals, librarians, booksellers, educators, journalists, and members of the media use NetGalley. Publishers upload books so these folks can access titles for free. It saves publishers some shipping costs, though not substantially.

Are all books on a publisher’s list on NetGalley?

No. Publishers purchase a subscription plan from NetGalley, which determines the number of titles they can upload at any given time. I can’t speak for all publishers, but some of them do not upload their entire frontlist to NetGalley. There are various reasons for this:

If a book is newsworthy and a publisher is being selective about which media can see advance reader copies, it is unlikely that you will find that book on NetGalley. Further, if a book is low priority, you may not find it on NetGalley. Crash books (books that publishers acquire and publish on an accelerated schedule) typically do not appear on NetGalley because finished books are usually ready quickly.

Is NetGalley expensive?