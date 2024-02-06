Hi Everyone,

I am leaping and trying something new: Publishing Confidential University. I will offer courses for various book marketing and publicity topics. The first course is called “Defining Your Audience” and will be split into three 90-minute sessions.

Who should sign up? Anyone who wants to learn more about identifying the audience for their book. You do not have to have a big platform for the course or any platform. You are here to learn whether you are a newbie or a seasoned writer.

Tuesday, March 6th, Noon EST: Defining Your Audience

ABOUT THE LESSON: In this class, we will discuss creating a reader profile for your book. I will take you through various genres and teach you how to define your audience.

Wednesday, March 13th, Noon EST: Connecting with Your Audience

ABOUT THE LESSON: We will discuss how to connect with your book's audience, including an in-depth overview of social platforms and best practices for each.

Wednesday, March 20th, Noon EST: Retaining Your Audience

ABOUT THE LESSON: You've identified your audience and connected with them. How do you keep them engaged? In this class, we will discuss reader retention for your books.

All sessions will be conducted on Zoom, with a recording available for all attendees who register and pay. Cost: $60 for ALL THREE lessons in the course. That is a total of $60 for all three lessons. A bargain!

You can register and pay using this link: Sign up here.

Please let me know if something on the host site needs clarification. I am teaching myself how to use the tech, so be gentle.

I hope you will sign up!

As always, thank you for your support.

-Kathleen