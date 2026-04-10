Hi Everyone,

I’ve had quite a week, so Book Therapy will resume next Friday. Thank you for your understanding. In the meantime, I have exciting news. I’d like to try two webinars, and I hope you can join me. Here are the details.

SATURDAY, MAY 9, 12 noon-2 pm EASTERN, VIA ZOOM

COST: $75

A RECORDING OF THE WEBINAR WILL BE AVAILABLE May 10.

Your Book’s Launch Timeline: What Happens Between Contract and On-Sale A 2-Hour Deep Dive for Authors

You signed the contract. Now what?

The road from deal to bookstore shelf is longer—and more complicated—than most authors expect. Deadlines stack up, departments hand off, and decisions get made that affect your book’s success before most readers even know it exists. If you don’t understand the pipeline, you can’t work it.

In this 2-hour session, we demystify the pre-publication process from the inside out: who does what, when, and why it matters to you as the author. You’ll leave with a clear picture of every stage from acquisitions through on-sale, a realistic sense of where your leverage is (and isn’t), and a personalized milestone map you can actually use.

You’ll walk away with:

A clear breakdown of the pre-pub pipeline and every key player involved

An understanding of what your publisher is doing—and what they need from you

Your own mapped launch timeline with milestones and deadlines

This session is for: debut and mid-career authors navigating a traditional publishing deal who want to stop feeling behind and start feeling prepared.

2 Hours | Live + Q&A

REGISTER HERE: Google Form for Book Launch Webinar

SATURDAY, June 6, 12 noon-2 pm EASTERN, VIA ZOOM

COST: $75

A RECORDING OF THE WEBINAR WILL BE AVAILABLE on June 7.

Positioning Your Book to Sell A 2-Hour Deep Dive for Authors

You know your book. But can you sell it in a sentence?

Positioning is the difference between a book that finds its readers and one that gets lost in the catalog. Your hook, your elevator pitch, your audience targeting—these aren’t marketing afterthoughts. They’re the foundation everything else is built on, and most authors never get direct help developing them.

This session changes that. In two focused hours, we’ll work through the fundamentals of book positioning and then put them into practice—live. Bring your pitch. We’ll workshop it in the room.

You’ll walk away with:

A sharp, tested hook and elevator pitch for your book

Clarity on your target audience and how to speak directly to them

Positioning language you can use across your bio, website, and outreach

This session is for: authors at any stage who struggle to articulate what their book is, who it’s for, and why someone should read it right now.

2 Hours | Live Workshopping + Q&A

REGISTER HERE: Google Form for Positioning Your Book

THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE YOU REGISTER:

If you complete the Google form, you are registered. Please make sure you can attend the webinar before registering.

The fee for each webinar is $75. You will receive an invoice after you register, and it will state how to pay. Payment is due upon receipt. Please check your spam folders in case the email with the invoice ends up there.

Come prepared with questions. There will be a 45-minute Q&A.

A recording of each webinar will be emailed to attendees the day after it is live.

I decided to offer these on a Saturday so it is easier for West Coast folks and people overseas.

Thank you!

Kathleen