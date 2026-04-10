Introducing Publishing Confidential Webinars!
Classes for the curious.
Hi Everyone,
I’ve had quite a week, so Book Therapy will resume next Friday. Thank you for your understanding. In the meantime, I have exciting news. I’d like to try two webinars, and I hope you can join me. Here are the details.
SATURDAY, MAY 9, 12 noon-2 pm EASTERN, VIA ZOOM
COST: $75
A RECORDING OF THE WEBINAR WILL BE AVAILABLE May 10.
Your Book’s Launch Timeline: What Happens Between Contract and On-Sale A 2-Hour Deep Dive for Authors
You signed the contract. Now what?
The road from deal to bookstore shelf is longer—and more complicated—than most authors expect. Deadlines stack up, departments hand off, and decisions get made that affect your book’s success before most readers even know it exists. If you don’t understand the pipeline, you can’t work it.
In this 2-hour session, we demystify the pre-publication process from the inside out: who does what, when, and why it matters to you as the author. You’ll leave with a clear picture of every stage from acquisitions through on-sale, a realistic sense of where your leverage is (and isn’t), and a personalized milestone map you can actually use.
You’ll walk away with:
A clear breakdown of the pre-pub pipeline and every key player involved
An understanding of what your publisher is doing—and what they need from you
Your own mapped launch timeline with milestones and deadlines
This session is for: debut and mid-career authors navigating a traditional publishing deal who want to stop feeling behind and start feeling prepared.
2 Hours | Live + Q&A
REGISTER HERE: Google Form for Book Launch Webinar
SATURDAY, June 6, 12 noon-2 pm EASTERN, VIA ZOOM
COST: $75
A RECORDING OF THE WEBINAR WILL BE AVAILABLE on June 7.
Positioning Your Book to Sell A 2-Hour Deep Dive for Authors
You know your book. But can you sell it in a sentence?
Positioning is the difference between a book that finds its readers and one that gets lost in the catalog. Your hook, your elevator pitch, your audience targeting—these aren’t marketing afterthoughts. They’re the foundation everything else is built on, and most authors never get direct help developing them.
This session changes that. In two focused hours, we’ll work through the fundamentals of book positioning and then put them into practice—live. Bring your pitch. We’ll workshop it in the room.
You’ll walk away with:
A sharp, tested hook and elevator pitch for your book
Clarity on your target audience and how to speak directly to them
Positioning language you can use across your bio, website, and outreach
This session is for: authors at any stage who struggle to articulate what their book is, who it’s for, and why someone should read it right now.
2 Hours | Live Workshopping + Q&A
REGISTER HERE: Google Form for Positioning Your Book
THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE YOU REGISTER:
If you complete the Google form, you are registered. Please make sure you can attend the webinar before registering.
The fee for each webinar is $75. You will receive an invoice after you register, and it will state how to pay. Payment is due upon receipt. Please check your spam folders in case the email with the invoice ends up there.
Come prepared with questions. There will be a 45-minute Q&A.
A recording of each webinar will be emailed to attendees the day after it is live.
I decided to offer these on a Saturday so it is easier for West Coast folks and people overseas.
Thank you!
Kathleen
Hi Kathleen, I registered for Positioning your book to sell (google form shows wrong date) but I haven't received the invoice to pay. Thought you ought to know.
I think the registration link for the book launch webinar goes to the wrong Google form.