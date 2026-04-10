Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Mallika Kamat's avatar
Mallika Kamat
2d

Hi Kathleen, I registered for Positioning your book to sell (google form shows wrong date) but I haven't received the invoice to pay. Thought you ought to know.

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Suzanne Kelleher's avatar
Suzanne Kelleher
3d

I think the registration link for the book launch webinar goes to the wrong Google form.

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