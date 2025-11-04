I am heading to Newport, Rhode Island, on Thursday (more college tours!), so I don’t think there will be a proper newsletter this week. I’ve been working on one that breaks down the current media landscape, but it’s not ready.

I want to use my platform here to introduce a “Read and Feed” Thanksgiving initiative, which I am undertaking with the help of the nonprofit No Kid Hungry. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. After 25 years of successfully investing in local nonprofits and helping find the best approaches to eradicating poverty and hunger, Share Our Strength launched No Kid Hungry in 2010.

As you probably know, SNAP benefits are not being dispersed due to the government shutdown. There is no reason children in the United States should go hungry, and I want to help. Now, you can help, too.

I’ve launched a Read and Feed Friendsgiving campaign with No Kid Hungry to help as many children as possible get fed this holiday season. My goal is modest at $2000.

Please click here to make a donation, and thank you.

—Kathleen