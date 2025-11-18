Clearly, it is dangerous for me to go on reading retreats because I return with all kinds of ideas. This one is a good deal, trust me.

WHAT IT IS:

The Publishing Confidential Cohort is a group of authors who will take a six-week class together to prepare for the publication of their books.

From Manuscript to Marketplace: A 6-Week Guide to Marketing & Publicity for Your Upcoming Book

COST: $350

**ONLY 40 SPOTS ARE AVAILABLE**

Course Overview

This 6-week course is tailored for authors who already have a book under contract and a set publication date. It is also for authors who are using hybrid publishers and have a set publication date.

We’ll focus on what happens after the deal is closed: how to work with your publishing team, position your book in the market, build an author platform, develop a practical marketing and publicity plan, and sustain momentum after publication.

Schedule & Format

Location: Live on Zoom

Day: Wednesdays

Time: 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM (ET or your chosen time zone)

Structure: ~60 minutes of teaching, examples, and workshop time 30 minutes dedicated to Q&A at the end of each session ONE 45-minute consultation with me is included. Usually, a consultation with me is $375.



Who This Course Is For

Authors with a signed publishing contract (any size press—it can be a hybrid publisher)

Authors with a scheduled publication date (or approximate season)

Both fiction and nonfiction authors who want to proactively support their publisher’s efforts and build a sustainable author career

Course Goals / Learning Outcomes

By the end of the 6 weeks, you will be able to:

Understand the typical pre-publication and launch timeline from contract to on-sale. Clarify their book’s positioning, audience, and hook within the publisher’s plan. Build or refine key author platform assets (bio, web presence, social focus). **Note: There is only one class that will cover this. If you are looking for in-depth instruction on social platforms, apply to Leigh Stein’s Hype House here. Develop a practical 90-day launch marketing and publicity plan that complements the publisher’s efforts. Communicate effectively with in-house publicists and marketers, and know where to DIY. Plan post-launch strategies to extend the book’s life and support a long-term career.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please use this form. You will get the most out of the class by attending it live.

SYLLABUS:

Please click here to view the syllabus.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The deadline to apply is December 5. Once I read the applications, I will notify the first group of 40 students. If more than 40 people apply, I will create a waitlist.

After you are accepted, I will send you an invoice for $350, which must be paid before class begins!

This cohort will prepare you for publishing your book and beyond. Please don’t skip it!