Introducing: The Publishing Confidential Cohort
A 6-week program to get you and your book ready for publication.
Clearly, it is dangerous for me to go on reading retreats because I return with all kinds of ideas. This one is a good deal, trust me.
WHAT IT IS:
The Publishing Confidential Cohort is a group of authors who will take a six-week class together to prepare for the publication of their books.
From Manuscript to Marketplace: A 6-Week Guide to Marketing & Publicity for Your Upcoming Book
COST: $350
**ONLY 40 SPOTS ARE AVAILABLE**
Course Overview
This 6-week course is tailored for authors who already have a book under contract and a set publication date. It is also for authors who are using hybrid publishers and have a set publication date.
We’ll focus on what happens after the deal is closed: how to work with your publishing team, position your book in the market, build an author platform, develop a practical marketing and publicity plan, and sustain momentum after publication.
Schedule & Format
Location: Live on Zoom
Day: Wednesdays
Time: 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM (ET or your chosen time zone)
Structure:
~60 minutes of teaching, examples, and workshop time
30 minutes dedicated to Q&A at the end of each session
ONE 45-minute consultation with me is included. Usually, a consultation with me is $375.
Who This Course Is For
Authors with a signed publishing contract (any size press—it can be a hybrid publisher)
Authors with a scheduled publication date (or approximate season)
Both fiction and nonfiction authors who want to proactively support their publisher’s efforts and build a sustainable author career
Course Goals / Learning Outcomes
By the end of the 6 weeks, you will be able to:
Understand the typical pre-publication and launch timeline from contract to on-sale.
Clarify their book’s positioning, audience, and hook within the publisher’s plan.
Build or refine key author platform assets (bio, web presence, social focus). **Note: There is only one class that will cover this. If you are looking for in-depth instruction on social platforms, apply to Leigh Stein’s Hype House here.
Develop a practical 90-day launch marketing and publicity plan that complements the publisher’s efforts.
Communicate effectively with in-house publicists and marketers, and know where to DIY.
Plan post-launch strategies to extend the book’s life and support a long-term career.
HOW TO APPLY:
Please use this form. You will get the most out of the class by attending it live.
SYLLABUS:
Please click here to view the syllabus.
FEE: $350
IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The deadline to apply is December 5. Once I read the applications, I will notify the first group of 40 students. If more than 40 people apply, I will create a waitlist.
After you are accepted, I will send you an invoice for $350, which must be paid before class begins!
This cohort will prepare you for publishing your book and beyond. Please don’t skip it!
This is such a great idea!!! I definitely would have signed up pre-publication. An incredible way to make these things accessible for authors and create community at the same time.
_ Hi Kathleen! Thank you very much for offering this course. I'm very interested but I have a couple of questions before applying:
1) is the course open to people who self-publish, who have an approximate date of publication in head (I'm intending on publishing mine in the fall 2026 as I'm preparing a lot of things for it, which would give me enough time to apply what you teach in your course) and who also work with different people (like editors, illustrators, etc.)?
2) I am based in Europe, which means I couldn't attend most of the classes live but I could religiously watch the recording, do all the assignments, etc. Is that a no-no for my application, or could you still consider it?
Thank you in advance for your answers :)